'Joined By Cricket Forever But...': PM Modi's 'Masterchef' Mention Thrills In Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in Sydney, said that the people of India and Australia may have different lifestyles but they are deeply connected by common interests. PM Modi noted that the two countries are connected by 3 Cs— commonwealth, cricket, and curry, 3 Ds—diaspora, democracy, and dosti, and 3 Es—economy, energy, and education, as he gave examples using the acronyms. He thrilled the crowd as he continued that while people in the two countries prepare food in different manners, they are still connected by 'Masterchef.'

Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages...and now tennis and movies form other connecting bridges— PM Modi in Sydney.

“Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now," Prime Minister Modi said as he addressed the Indian diaspora at Sydney Olympic Park. These, he noted, define the bilateral ties and relationship between the Indian and the Australian people.

An absolute delight connecting with the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Sydney! https://t.co/OC4P3VWRhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023

PM Modi meets Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd

Prime Minister Modi, during his Australian visit, also met with the Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd. The latter praised Prime Minister saying that he "really cares about his country India." Todd also called the Indian premier an "incredible man" and an "influencer," adding that she felt very lucky to have met him. Prime Minister [Modi] is such an incredible man," Todd said of the meeting while speaking with the news agency ANI. "I feel very lucky to have met him and I can see that he really cares about the country and the vision. The PM is an incredible influencer and I think coming from humble beginnings and standing up as this leader in the country, he has done such incredible work," the Australian Masterchef contestant said.

Sarah Todd, the celebrity chef, is very passionate about India, which was reflected in her deep knowledge about our cuisine, spices and more. Had an excellent interaction with her in Sydney. https://t.co/0cmQiuKYwV pic.twitter.com/ShStXSXuAW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023

Prime Minister Modi, meanwhile, shared the image of his meeting with the Australian celebrity chef Todd, saying that Todd "is very passionate about India, which was reflected in her deep knowledge about our cuisine, spices and more." "Had an excellent interaction with her in Sydney," said the Indian Prime Minister.