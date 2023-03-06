Last Updated:

'Khalistan Referendum Has No Legal Standing,' Says Australia Amid Attacks On Hindu Temples

On Saturday, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was targeted by Khalistan supporters. This was the 4th incident of vandalism of temples in Australia.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Australia

Image: ANI


Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Monday reacted to recent incidents of vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia by Khalistani elements. He said that the "so-called" Khalistan referendum has no legal standing in Australia and assured action against those targeting temples.

"Most appalled to see temples being targeted, police are active and continue to be active to deal with those responsible," O’Farrell said, adding, "Respect for Indian sovereignty is unwavering. So-called Khalistan referendum call has no legal standing in Australia."

"In relation to the incidents of vandalism that we have seen in Australia, Australians are horrified at any vandalism at any religious place of worship. Police are very active in trying to track down that responsible," he said.

READ | Pro-Khalistan slogans raised in Canada; Protests outside Indian consulate in Vancouver

Hindu temples vandalised in Australia 

On Saturday, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was targeted by Khalistan supporters. "Temple priest and devotees called this morning and notified me about the vandalism on the boundary wall of our temple," Temple president Satinder Shukla was quoted as saying by The Australia Today website.

READ | 'Direct attack on Govt of India': Australia Today editor on Khalistan flag in Consulate

This was the fourth incident of vandalism of Hindu temples in two months in Australia. The walls of the well-known ISCKON temple in Melbourne were defaced with graffiti "Hindustan Murdabad" on January 23.

READ | SFJ paints anti-India graffiti in Moga; Urge G20 ministers to support Khalistan referendum

On January 16, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Victoria's Carrum Downs was attacked in a similar manner. The Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was also vandalised with anti-India graffiti on January 12.

READ | Another Hindu temple vandalised by pro-Khalistan supporters in Australia

India has condemned the vandalism by anti-India elements against Hindu temples in Australia. During his recent Australia visit, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and stressed the need for vigilance against "radical activities" targeting the Indian community.

READ | Conspiracy ahead of G20 meet? Pro-Khalistan slogans found on walls in Ambala

"Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community," Jaishankar tweeted following his meeting with Wong in Sydney.

First Published:
COMMENT