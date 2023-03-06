'Khalistan Referendum Has No Legal Standing,' Says Australia Amid Attacks On Hindu Temples

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Monday reacted to recent incidents of vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia by Khalistani elements. He said that the "so-called" Khalistan referendum has no legal standing in Australia and assured action against those targeting temples.

"Most appalled to see temples being targeted, police are active and continue to be active to deal with those responsible," O’Farrell said, adding, "Respect for Indian sovereignty is unwavering. So-called Khalistan referendum call has no legal standing in Australia."

"In relation to the incidents of vandalism that we have seen in Australia, Australians are horrified at any vandalism at any religious place of worship. Police are very active in trying to track down that responsible," he said.

#WATCH "...In relation to the incidents of vandalism that we have seen in Australia, Australians are horrified at any vandalism at any religious place of worship. Police are very active in trying to track down those responsible...": Australian High Commissioner pic.twitter.com/hxAXCnFyU7 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

Hindu temples vandalised in Australia

On Saturday, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was targeted by Khalistan supporters. "Temple priest and devotees called this morning and notified me about the vandalism on the boundary wall of our temple," Temple president Satinder Shukla was quoted as saying by The Australia Today website.

This was the fourth incident of vandalism of Hindu temples in two months in Australia. The walls of the well-known ISCKON temple in Melbourne were defaced with graffiti "Hindustan Murdabad" on January 23.

On January 16, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Victoria's Carrum Downs was attacked in a similar manner. The Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was also vandalised with anti-India graffiti on January 12.

India has condemned the vandalism by anti-India elements against Hindu temples in Australia. During his recent Australia visit, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and stressed the need for vigilance against "radical activities" targeting the Indian community.

"Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community," Jaishankar tweeted following his meeting with Wong in Sydney.