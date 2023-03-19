Khalistanis Organise A Referendum In Brisbane, Very Few People Turn Up

Khalistani sympathisers reportedly organised a referendum in Australia's Brisbane. According to a report from Australia Today, just around 100 people showed up for the referendum. The fact that such a tiny amount of people showed up, reveals that this is a fringe movement, which does not enjoy widespread support.

Republic spoke with editor of Australia Today, Jai Bharadwaj. According to him, the event was originally slated to begin at 9AM and last till 5PM. However, the organisers closed down the event at 4PM becuase enough people did not show up. "It was a failed attempt by the Khalistanis to get support," Bharadwaj said. Bharadwaj said to Republic that the Sikh community in Brisbane was talking about how to counter the Khalistanis. When the referendum organisers started calling up gurudwara for help, most gurudwaras refused to help. It is also worth flagging that few days ago, the Khalistani extremists forced the closure of an Indian consulate in Brisbane.

The Khalistan movement, also known as the Sikh separatist movement, emerged in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The movement's goal was to create an independent state for Sikhs in the Punjab region of India. The movement gained momentum in the 1980s, with a series of violent clashes between militants and Indian security forces. The militants carried out bombings, assassinations, and kidnappings, targeting both government officials and civilians.

Ties between Khalistan movement and Pakistan

The Khalistan movement was divided into several different factions, each with its own agenda and tactics. Some factions, such as the Babbar Khalsa and the Khalistan Commando Force, were heavily armed and engaged in violent attacks. Others, such as the Dal Khalsa and the Shiromani Akali Dal, pursued more moderate and peaceful means of achieving their goals.

The Indian government has long accused Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), of providing support to the militants, including training, arms, and funding. Some members of the Sikh diaspora in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom have also been accused of providing support to the militants and raising funds for the Khalistan cause.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the Khalistan movement, but some evidence suggests that the ISI did provide some support to the militants. For example, a former ISI chief, Hamid Gul, has admitted to providing training and support to Sikh militants in the 1980s. The Indian government has also claimed to have captured Pakistani nationals who were fighting alongside the Khalistan militants.