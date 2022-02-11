Koala Now An Endangered Species As Australia Struggles To Stop Its Population Decline

The koala has been formally listed as an endangered species by the Australian government due to the drop in its population as a result of land clearance as well as catastrophic bushfires. According to The Guardian, Sussan Ley, the environment minister, has approved the vulnerable species scientific committee's proposal that the conservation status of the koala populations in Queensland, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) should be improved.

Furthermore, a tougher listing under national legislation acknowledges that the koala's situation has become more serious and that consecutive Australian governments have failed to improve the koala's condition since it was categorised as vulnerable in 2012.

Indicating the situation, Minister Sussan Ley stated on Friday, "This listing adds priority when it comes to the conservation of the koala," as per BBC. She went on to say that she has raised the level of protection for koalas in NSW, the ACT, as well as Queensland, registering them as endangered rather than vulnerable. Ley further stressed, “The impact of prolonged drought, followed by the black summer bushfires, and the cumulative impacts of disease, urbanisation and habitat loss over the past twenty years have led to the advice,” The Guardian reported.

Environmentalists' advocacy for koala's endangered animal's conservation status

In addition to this, A New South Wales investigation last year warned that unless immediate action is taken, koalas would become extinct in the state by 2050. It has been estimated that the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires killed over 5,000 koalas and destroyed 24% of habitats in New South Wales alone, as per BBC.

For years, environmentalists have advocated that the koala's conservation status should be improved. It was recommended for endangered status by three organisations such as Humane Society International (HSI), WWF Australia, as well as the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

According to The Guardian, since this endangered listing reduces the level at which development must be examined under national legislation for potentially severe consequences on the species, it will offer more protection for koalas. Further, the recovery plan identifies the most serious risks to the koala and the steps that must be taken to avert extinction.

Meanwhile, for the last ten years, such a plan had been designated as a requirement for the creature under national environmental regulations, but no Australian government has prepared one, putting it one of almost 200 overdue recovery plans for Australia's vulnerable species and environments.

Climate change, according to scientists, would aggravate bushfires and droughts, as well as diminish the quality of the eucalyptus leaf diet consumed by the animals. Koalas may also be located in South Australia and Victoria, although conservation organisations claim that their populations are on the decline across Australia, BBC reported.

(Image: Unsplash/ AP)