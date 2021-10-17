Koalas In Australia To Be Inoculated Against Chlamydia In New Vaccine Trial

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic when Australians are waiting for their COVID-19 jabs, hundreds of koalas in the nation will be receiving their own special life-saving vaccines against the disease chlamydia, which affects fertility and causes blindness in the species. From October 15, the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in Queensland has started conducting a chlamydia vaccine trial on around 400 koalas.

As per the Xinhua website, the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC)' scientists are driving the effort to preserve the marsupials, whose numbers have already been depleted in recent years due to this illness and other causes like disastrous bushfires which happened last year as well as extensive deforestation. According to the Australian Koala Foundation estimation, the population of the country's native animal might be as low as 50,000.

According to the Phys.org website, USC is conducting a Phase 3 implementation of a koala chlamydia vaccination which is developed over many years in collaboration with several organisations, which also includes the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. The trials will be expanded to additional animal hospitals, sanctuaries as well as preserves in both states in the near future.

Experts talk about the importance of the Chlamydia vaccine for Koalas

Peter Timms, the professor of microbiology in USC believes that the vaccination will be critical in ensuring the long-term existence of koalas, particularly in Queensland's southeastern area and New South Wales (NSW), wherein chlamydia disease has affected over half of the marsupials' population.

Timms further revealed that till now, the vaccination has already been tested in over 200 koalas in eight smaller trials, with this vaccine given to koalas which are both in captive as well as in wild. He also said, "We are now at the exciting stage of being ready to roll out the vaccine as part of large Phase 3 trials" Phys.org website reported.

The professor also stated that koalas that are hospitalised at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital would obtain a single dosage of the vaccine by injection after undergoing normal hospital treatment and shortly before being released back into the wild. He went on to say that as these animals will be benefitted from the vaccine, this trial will also emphasise upon the protection given by the vaccine. He also explained that the koalas which will receive the vaccine would be microchipped, and the hospital will keep track of the animals which will return for any reason within the 12 months period.

Further, Dr. Amber Gillett, Wildlife Veterinarian and Research Coordinator at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital claimed that the chlamydia disease is considered to be one of the most severe risks to koala species and the most prevalent purpose for koala admissions to hospital. He further stated that developing a vaccination that can help to reduce both contamination and disease severity is an important part of the species' conservation management.

