PM Modi In Sydney: Trade Between India And Australia To Double In Next 5 Years, Says PM

Image: Twitter/AlboMP
Republic's LIVE BLOG of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Day 2 (Tuesday, May 23) of his visit to Sydney, Australia has been closed.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday described Narendra Modi as "the boss" and said his Indian counterpart was accorded a welcome that even American rock star Bruce Springsteen did not get while performing at the same venue here in 2017.
Prime Minister Modi was accorded a rousing welcome by thousands of Indians across Australia at a diaspora event at the Qudos Bank Arena here, one of the country's biggest indoor stadiums.
Albanese gave Modi a bear hug when the Indian prime minister arrived at the venue to address the audience before introducing him as someone who “gets a rock star reception wherever he goes”.
"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," he said at the event, referring to Springsteen's famous performance at the Qudos Bank Arena in 2017.
Springsteen, 73, is known to his fans as the 'Boss'.
Ahead of his bilateral meeting with Modi on Wednesday, Albanese said Australia and India are closer friends and partners than ever before.
"Welcome to Australia, Prime Minister @narendramodi," he tweeted.
In his brief remarks at the event in Sydney, he thanked his "dear friend" Modi for “bringing the spirit of the world’s biggest democracy to Australia”, saying he had helped "make our democracy stronger and more inclusive." He described the cheering audience, made up mainly of members of the Australian-Indian community, as friends and said he was proud they had made Australia their home.
“You make our nation and our shared communities better. You make Australia stronger. We want to see more connections. More Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other’s countries, and bringing those experiences home,” he said.
“More business leaders and artists and families sharing your experiences and your knowledge and your ideas,” he added.
Albanese said he was reminded of his earlier visits to India as a 28-year-old when he returned to the country earlier this year as prime minister.
“It was a trip full of unforgettable moments: celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for the great Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, and doing a lap of the incredible stadium at Ahmedabad on Day 1 of the fourth test,” he said.
“Everywhere I went, I felt that deep sense of connection between the people of Australia and the people of India. It’s a warmth I felt when I backpacked around India for 5 weeks in 1991 – if you want to understand India, travel by train and video bus,” he said.
Modi’s trip to Australia comes after he met with Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on the weekend.
Tonight, @AlboMP announced the inaugural Advisory Board for the Centre for Australia-India Relations.— Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) May 23, 2023
The Centre will drive greater collaboration between our countries from its Parramatta base.
Congratulations to all of the appointees, we look forward to working with you. pic.twitter.com/YOrHUVvwCX
"The Centre will work across government, industry, academia and the community to build greater understanding within the Australia-India relationship and support business to seize the opportunities of our economic partnership," said the Australian Minister for Foreign Affair Penny Wong in a statement.
The Centre’s headquarters will be in Parramatta, an emerging hub for entrepreneurship and innovation and home to one of Australia’s largest Indian communities. The new headquarters is being supported by the NSW Government.
Joining the Chair of the Advisory Board, Swati Dave, and the CEO of the Centre, Tim Thomas, we are pleased to make the following appointments to the Board:
The Centre will also deliver the Maitri (friendship) program of scholarships, fellowships, cultural partnerships and grants.
A special night welcoming Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and my good friend @DrSJaishankar to Australia with @AlboMP.— Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) May 23, 2023
Fantastic to see such an energetic welcome from the Australian-Indian community.
They make a vital contribution to Australia & India’s growing partnership. pic.twitter.com/GTNyW9sE05
A huge welcome for Prime Minister @narendramodi from the Indian-Australian community in Sydney tonight. pic.twitter.com/LoYOUf3iAT— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 23, 2023
Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese tweeted that Prime Minister Modi received a huge welcome from the Indian-Australian community in Sydney tonight. Homebush's Qudos Bank Arena hosted a crowd of more than 20,000 for Tuesday's speech of PM, during which Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the huge turnout.
In Australia, PM Modi met with the Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd. "Had an excellent interaction with her in Sydney," he tweeted, sharing an image from his meeting. PM stated that she "is very passionate about India, which was reflected in her deep knowledge about our cuisine, spices and more."
Sarah Todd, the celebrity chef, is very passionate about India, which was reflected in her deep knowledge about our cuisine, spices and more. Had an excellent interaction with her in Sydney. https://t.co/0cmQiuKYwV pic.twitter.com/ShStXSXuAW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023
Trade between the two ally countries—India and Australia will double in the next five years, Prime Minister Modi said at the community event in Sydney. “Our positive cooperation is growing in areas like climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, education and health security,” PM Modi said. India is Australia’s sixth-largest trading partner. The two-way exchange of goods and services between the two countries was valued at 46.5 billion Australian dollars ($31 billion) last year.
“Ties between [India and Australia] hasn’t grown through diplomacy. The real strength is the Indians living in Australia,” said Prime Minister.
PM Modi thanked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a "very special evening" in Sydney, which he noted was made even more special by the presence of the Australian PM.
"Gratitude to the Indian community which came in record numbers," PM tweeted.
Gratitude to the Indian community which came in record numbers. pic.twitter.com/vnKAo1cYdO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Australian visit, discussed the frontiers of AI and futuristic technology with business entrepreneur Toby Walsh, the Chief Scientist at UNSW.ai, the AI Institute of UNSW Sydney.
Had a fascinating discussion on different frontiers of AI and futuristic technology with Mr. @TobyWalsh. One can clearly see his passion towards AI and the need to ensure it is harnessed for human progress. https://t.co/SA48qf6i9x pic.twitter.com/aWrPu32ikm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the Indian diaspora in Sydney Park invoked the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away last year. While talking about the deep friendship between India and Australia, PM Modi said that good friends also stick together in moments of grief. PM Modi remarked that when Shane Warne died, every Indian mourned along with Australia.
Australian Leader of Opposition Peter Dutton, on Tuesday, said that PM Modi is a great leader. "The wonderful connection that we have with India continues to deepen and we should be very proud of the event here tonight. I'm meeting PM Modi tomorrow. We will discuss a number of topics and ways in which we can continue to engage in the trade relationship, we want to see how we can expand the educational opportunities," the minister told ANI.
India's Ministry of External Affairs, on Tuesday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing reception during his visit. "Exhilarating atmosphere in Sydney!" tweeted the MEA. Prime Minister interacted with the Indian community at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, the ministry added, adding that the premier met with Australian dignitaries and Australian leader Anthony Albanese.
Exhilarating atmosphere in Sydney!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 23, 2023
PM @narendramodi interacted with Indian community at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. PM @AlboMP and other Australian dignitaries joined PM Modi at the event.
Gathered in large numbers, the community gave a rousing reception to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/KF1Hm36QuM
"Tonight has been amazing hearing PM Modi talk about Harris Park and Little India. We are so proud of the Indian diaspora that lives in and around Parramatta and we want to ensure that more people from India come here to study, to live and to invest. Last night, I handed over the Lord Mayoralty of the City of Parramatta to Councillor Sameer Pandey. It's wonderful to have Lord Mayor of Indian heritage," City of Parramatta Lord Mayor, Donna Davis was quoted as saying by ANI.
Here's a rare, heart-touching moment of an aircraft splashing the 'Welcome Modi' message in the sky over Harbour City as Prime Minister Modi arrived to deliver remarks to expatriate Indians at Sydney Olympic Park. Homebush's Qudos Bank Arena was booked full to the capacity of more than 20,000.
Plane traces 'Welcome Modi' message in Sydney sky ahead of big diaspora event— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 23, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/LuEYbQohkK#PMModi #Australia #Sydney #PMModiInSydney pic.twitter.com/PA7HTHpeh0
PM Modi met with several celebrities and influencers in Australia, including the Battle Scars singer Guy Sebastian. The pop star shared a photo with PM Modi on Instagram and called the meeting with him "a great honour".
"I was humbled to be able to discuss many things, including my mother’s Indian heritage, how proud I am of my own Indian heritage, as well as the arts and my music," Sebastian wrote.
'Indian consulate to be opened in Brisbane soon,' announces PM Modi at his address in Sydney on Tuesday. “Friends, now that I am here, I will make an announcement,” said PM Modi. “A new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane," he added, insisting that he is fulfilling the long wish of the Indian community living in Brisbane.
'Indian consulate to be opened in Brisbane soon,' announces PM Modi at his #LIVE address in Sydney. #PMModi #AnthonyAlbanese #PMModiInAustralia pic.twitter.com/ETdQw3mRkW— Republic (@republic) May 23, 2023
Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese on Tuesday hailed Australia's million-strong Indian community, who he said, has "brought our country the benefits and riches of such a beautiful and diverse culture".
"I'm proud that you have made Australia your home. That you see your life and your future here. You make our nation and our shared communities better. You make Australia stronger."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in Sydney, said that the strong relationship between India and Australia was not just due to diplomacy but shared love. "The real reason for this, the real force, is you, each and every Indian who lives in Australia," he said as the stadium with a huge turnout engulfed with cheers.
The Australian prime minister on Tuesday revealed a new Centre for Australia-India Relations would be established at Parramatta, a hub for the Indian community during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anthony Albanese also unveiled a "Little India" plaque which will be installed at Harris Park, an area known for rich Indian culture in the city's west.
Cultural performances hit the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney with a bang where the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived. The Indian Prime minister is on a three-nation tour with Sydney as the last leg of the tour. He addressed a gathering of ex-pat Indians with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. The land down under hosts almost a million Indians.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park is very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place."
Australian Prime Minister, in turn, recalled the ‘unforgettable’ moments from his tour to India in March. As he spoke alongside PM Modi at a community event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena in Olympic Park, the Australian PM offered tips to understand India. He advised the travellers to explore India by train and bus.
Speaking earlier about PM Modi's visit, Albanese had said, "I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year." He had added, "As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer. I look forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney."
As Prime Minister made an address to the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called India's premier "the boss." The latter hailed the massive crowd that gathered to hear the speech of Prime Minister Modi. Albanese also noted that the last time he saw someone on the stage was American music legend Bruce Springsteen and that he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi got. Prime Minister made a speech at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The two leaders attended the stone laying ceremony of ‘Little India’ Gateway to be built in Harris Park, Parramatta, Sydney, inhabited by a large Indian community.
"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Recognising diaspora’s role as a bridge between 🇮🇳 & 🇦🇺.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 23, 2023
PM @narendramodi joined PM @AlboMP for the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Little India’ Gateway to be built in Harris Park, Parramatta, Sydney, inhabited by a large Indian community.
The Gateway will serve as a… pic.twitter.com/y2nCHZ4dL7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in Sydney said that there are three 'E's that are a foundation of India-Australia ties and form the basis of the two nations' relationships. The 3 'E' are energy, economy and education, according to Prime Minister. The latter is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government. Prime Minister concluded the G7 Summit in Hiroshima and arrived in Australia where he met the Indian community in Sydney at a special event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney said that India and Australia are connected by yoga, cricket and movies among many other things. He furthermore noted that there are 3 'C's that bind India-Australia. During his address in Sydney Prime Minister said that mainly three areas—cricket, curry, and commonwealth—connect the two nations. These define the bilateral ties and relationship between the Indian and the Australian people.
In Sydney, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of the acclaimed Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack. PM invoked the cricket icon during his speech, saying that the entire India mourns Shane Warne's death as if "we had lost someone of our own". The late cricketer had enjoyed a successful stint as IPL captain in India.
Addressing the Indian diaspora in Sydney, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his dream is to make India a developed nation. Prime Minister was making a speech to a stadium full of Indian nationals residing in Sydney as he visited Australia on the last leg of his three-nation tour.
Our friendship is very deep off the field as well. Last year when Shane Warner died, hundreds of Indians were also mourning. We felt like we have lost someone very close to us: PM Modi in Australia.
#WATCH | At the community event in Sydney, Australia, PM Modi says, "Our friendship is very deep off the field as well. Last year when Shane Warner died, hundreds of Indians were also mourning. We felt like we have lost someone very close to us." pic.twitter.com/FYJlopxSNU— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in Australia said that the two countries' lifestyles connect the citizens. “Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now," the Prime Minister noted.
Today IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. Banking system in several countries are in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India's banks are being appreciated everywhere: PM Modi in Sydney, Australia