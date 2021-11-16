A life-sized bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi that was gifted by the Indian government has been vandalised in Australia's Rowville. The incident that occurred on Friday, after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled the statue, has sent shockwaves across the Indian community in Australia. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Vasan Srinivasan, chairperson of the Australia India Community Charitable Trust condemned the incident.

"It was shocking not only for the Indian community but also for the Australian community. The statue was unveiled by our Prime Minister of Australia as well as all Indian dignitaries and Australian leaders. It is absolutely heart-aching and disappointing," said Vasan Srinvasan.

Srinivasan added that Australian authorities are working with the Indian community to nab the culprit and ensure that justice is delivered. "At the same time, the Victorian government and the police are working with us to get the culprit and make sure that the person is nabbed and he goes through the justice in Australia," he said

"This is a first time for Indians in Australia. I live here since 1997 and this is the first time we have managed to set up a solid community Centre for the Indians in Victoria, Australia. This is the first-ever statue in Victoria to begin to celebrate the 75th anniversary. We started this last week but unfortunately, within 24 hours someone vandalised and we don't know who did it. We're working with the police. It's uneasy for the community," he added

Police investigating CCTV footages to nab culprit

Srinivasan also revealed that the Australian government and the police are coordinating with him closely. He informed that he had a conversation with the investigating team in front of the vandalised Gandhi statue. According to Vasan Srinivasan, the police teams have been to every manufacturing unit within the street to check CCTV footages for any evidence.

"I also had a personal call from the Prime Minister of Australia as well as the chair of multi-cultural commission and Victorian ministers who conveyed their condolences," he added

Statue of Gandhi vandalised in Australia

The incident happened hours after Prime Minister Morrison unveiled the statue at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville on Friday along with the Consul General of India Raj Kumar and other Australian leaders as part of a celebration of 75 years of India's Independence, The Age newspaper reported.

"It is disgraceful and extremely disappointing to see this level of disrespect," Scott Morrison was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He said that attacks on cultural monuments would not be tolerated in a country that is the most successful multicultural and immigration nation in the world. "Whoever is responsible for this has shown great disrespect to the Australian Indian community and should be ashamed," he said.

Victoria police said an unknown number of offenders used a power tool to decapitate the statue sometime between 5.30 pm on Friday and 5.30 pm on Saturday, according to ABC News. The police said that the Knox Crime Investigation Unit detectives were investigating the matter and are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information. The Indian community in the city expressed their shock over the incident, terming it as a "low act."

(With inputs from PTI)