Massive Fire Breaks Out In Building In Sydney, Searing Flames Engulf Neighbourhood

The Australian city of Sydney erupted in flames on Thursday when a massive fire broke out in a building situated next to Central Station, the city's busiest train station. According to news reports, the blaze started off at the building, before quickly engulfing an apartment complex located nearby and a vehicle parked on the street.

These are pretty serious flames lighting up the sky near Sydney’s Central station. pic.twitter.com/AjMS5nTJYi May 25, 2023

Distressing visuals emerging on social media show the seven-storey building in Randle Lane partially collapsing, with debris from the roof and walls falling on the street. Locals, shocked by the raging inferno, were also seen running for cover. "We've all evacuated. The smoke turned to fire so quickly. It was an empty building we think," one onlooker said.

"The size of the flames is incredible and the heat coming from it. Awful. It must be affecting our building across the road from it now for sure but we've been moved so far away we can't see," they added. Although the building was used by homeless people for shelter, it is said to have been vacant when the fire broke out.

Building fire on Elizabeth St Sydney pic.twitter.com/IhchhBrGp1 — it wasn't me (@it_w4snt_me) May 25, 2023

20 fire trucks are at the scene as fire rages on

Several explosions were also heard, with the scorching heat of the flames being felt a block away from the scene. Attempts by the fire and police teams to douse the fire currently remain underway. A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW revealed that 20 fire trucks were scrambling to contain the flames.

"Multiple 000 calls were received when flames started engulfing the seven-storey building on Randle Street just after 4 pm. The building is starting to collapse, while the inferno is beginning to spread to several neighbouring buildings, including residential apartments," the spokesperson said.