Melbourne Council To Launch Probe Into Crowd Surge That Ensued On New Year's Eve

Australian authorities are looking to launch an investigation into the “terrifying” crowd crush that ensued on New Year’s Eve in the city of Melbourne, where attendees in a pedestrian tunnel were “totally wedged” and unable to “move in any direction,” The Guardian reported.

A City of Melbourne spokesperson said that the council had taken cognizance of the safety concerns that were brought to its attention following the incident at the Elizabeth Street pedestrian tunnel on Saturday. The site of the crowd crush will be probed by the council, which said that it was “pleased the vast majority of revellers celebrated safely” during the NYE festivities.

On the evening of Saturday, about 475,000 people gathered in the Melbourne central business district to watch the fireworks as part of the celebration. Later on, several locals expressed concerns about a lapse in crowd management throughout the city on the occasion, including at Flinders and Swanston Streets and Princes Bridge.

The majority of the complaints surfaced from the Elizabeth Street underpass, where revellers were asked to move from Flinders Street and were redirected to the crowded underpass. One of the people involved in the incident took to Reddit to share their “terrifying” experience.

Reveller shares ordeal of crowd crush incident in Melbourne

“Roughly another hundred people had been pushed in directly behind us. So we’re walking forward a few metres at a time and the tunnel is getting hotter and hotter, people are sweating, you’re aware that people are starting to press into you from every side,” the user wrote.

“By 11:55 pm I was totally wedged in near the front. People near me started to cry, some were being pressed full body against the walls, people were shouting to move either forward or back … but literally, none of us could move. It was getting hotter and hotter and tighter and tighter,” they added.