Melbourne Woman Breaks Stage Four Lockdown Restrictions To Drive 75km For Kebab

The coronavirus restrictions have left several people across the globe craving for their favourite food and in one bizarre incident, a woman caught breaking Melbourne’s strict stage four lockdown told police that she drove 75km from her home to buy a kebab. According to international media reports, the woman was pulled over by officers in Werribee, which is south-west of Melbourne, on September 7 after the city’s 8pm to 5am curfew was in effect. She reportedly told the officers that she was from Geelong and had travelled to Melbourne in search of the greasy snack and was heading towards her boyfriends home in Werribee.

According to Melbourne’s stage four lockdown conditions, the curfew means that one must be at their home between 8pm and 5am. The only reasons to leave the house between these hours are for work, medical care and caregiving. Buying a kebab 75 km from home after curfew, however, doesn’t fall within the parameters.

READ: Australian FM Payne On Journalists Leaving China

As per reports, the woman was one of the 171 people fined in Victoria for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions in Victoria. In another case, two women were also reportedly fined as they were caught out walking and eating ice-cream at 2am. Another man was also recently fined after he was found cycling in South Melbourne after curfew. He reportedly told the cops that he was going to visit his ‘semi-intimate partner’.

READ: Last 2 Journalists Working For Australian Media Leave China

Protests against lockdown

Meanwhile, with increasing COVID-19 cases, the officials extended the lockdown in Melbourne by two weeks. As per reports, since March, the Australian authorities have performed over 396,000 spot checks to ensure COVID-19 restrictions are being adhered. Residents, however, have become increasingly frustrated at the lockdown measures with protests breaking out on Saturday in Melbourne. “"Australian government hear our voice, where there's risk there must be choice," read banners being carried by demonstrators.

READ: Australia Leader Expects 'sensible Outcome' To News Pay Plan

READ: Victoria Sees Lowest Virus Cases In Over 10 Weeks