Missing Tiny Radioactive Capsule In Australia Triggers Concerns; Search Operation Underway

A tiny capsule (8 mm by 6 mm) containing a radioactive substance went missing and was noticed on January 25, as per the Facebook post by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services Western Australia (DFES). The radioactive capsule has been lost during transportation from north of Newman to the north-eastern suburbs of Perth, shared the post. They also shared that the capsule cannot be weaponised, but could cause radiation burns and have other longer-term risks like cancer.

While talking about the object that emits a "reasonable" amount of radiation, the state's chief health officer, and Radiological Council chair, Dr. Andrew Robertson said, "Our concern is that someone will pick it up, not knowing what it is, they may think it is something interesting and keep it, or keep it in their room, keep it in their car, or give it to someone," reported BBC.

Missing radioactive capsule

They have also shared the details of the transportation of the radioactive capsule from January 10 until it went missing. The substance which is used within gauges in mining operations was packed on January 10 to be sent for repair in Perth, Western Australia. The package arrived in Perth on January 16 after which it was unloaded and stored in the licensed service provider’s secure radiation store. On January 25 the gauge was unpacked for inspection and upon opening, "it was found that the gauge was broken apart with one of the four mounting bolts missing and the source itself and all screws on the gauge also missing," read the Facebook post. Later, the Hazard Management Agency (DFES) informed Western Australian Police on January 25 (evening) which led to an urgent search in Western Australia. DFES has released an illustration of the object, which measures 6mm by 8mm on social media platforms. The agency also shared steps that are to be taken if anyone finds the capsule and what all emergency services are doing to find the missing radio capsule.