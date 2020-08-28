Australian PM Scott Morrison 'open' To Bring Mosque Gunman Back From New Zealand

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on August 28 reportedly said that he was open to discussions over whether New Zealand mosque’s mass killer Brenton Tarrant jailed for life without parole or should he serve his sentence in his home country. Morrison said that even though he received no request to transfer the Australian mass killer, he was prepared to talk about the prospect with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Arden.

As per reports, Morrison said that he will have an ‘open discussion’ and look at the issues around the same, adding that the views of the affected families would need to be considered first. He said that he know’s all Australians and New Zealanders would want to see Tarrant locked up forever and never see the light of the day.

Morrison’s comments come after white supremacist Tarrant was sentenced to life wither parole on Thursday for the attacks on two mosques last year that killed 51 Muslims worshippers. He had pleaded guilty to 51 murders, 40 attempted murders and one charge of committing a terrorist act when he went on a shooting rampage at two mosques in Christchurch and live-streamed it on Facebook. However, he was sentenced with the maximum available sentence used for the first time in New Zealand.

According to reports, Tarrant is a former gym instructor from the rural New South Wales town of Grafton. He moved to New Zealand in 2017 and immediately started planning an attack on the country’s Muslim community. It was noted that event hough Australia and New Zealand have close visa arrangements, they still do not have a prisoner transfer deal, which created a hurdle to any near-term change in Tarrant’s imprisonment.

Security cost to NZ expected to be ‘massive’

The social security measures for the Australian mass killer are reportedly expected to cost taxpayers almost $2.4 million over two years. The government documents also say that he is likely to have needs and present risk at a level of severity beyond any managed in New Zealand before.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Deputy PM Winston Peters is among the most vocal proponents of having the gunman jailed in Australia. While speaking to an international media outlet, Peters noted that he came from Australia and the cost to New Zealand is massive. NZ PM Jacinda Arden has shown little enthusiasm for the idea of a transfer, however, she also noted that current laws don’t allow it and that any decision should be driven by the wishes of survivors and family members.

