Mouse 'Djoongari' Thought To Be Extinct For 150 Yrs Found On Island Near Western Australia

In a remarkable development for the planet’s biodiversity, a mouse deemed to be extinct for more than a century and a half has been found alive on an island off the Australian coast. According to the researchers, the native Gould’s mouse began to witness a plunge in its numbers after the Europeans arrived on the island back in 1788. Also known as ‘djoongari’ or ‘shark bay mouse”, the last mice belonging to the species was seen in 1857.

However, researchers in their study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences have presented evidence of the mouse’s existence. As per the study, the team compared DNA samples from eight extinct Australian rodents to 42 of their living relatives. While the original aim of the study was to find genetic diversity between the mouse species, they surprisingly found that the extinct Gould's mouse was "indistinguishable" from the Shark Bay mouse.

The remaining populations of the djoongari were located on a single 42 square-kilometre (an island in Shark Bay, Bernier Island. Later, researchers said that one small population was not enough for a species to survive, so the mice have been taken to two other islands to establish new populations. While the researchers dubbed the discovery as“good news”, they said that the mouse’s restriction to a single island from the whole continent is a “huge population collapse”.

"The resurrection of this species brings good news in the face of the disproportionally high rate of native rodent extinction, making up 41 per cent of Australian mammal extinction since European colonisation in 1788," lead author Emily Roycroft, an evolutionary biologist from the Australian National University (ANU), said in a statement.

In a piece of similar good news, Australia’s zombie fish declared extinct nearly 20 years ago, has made a comeback. The southern purple-spotted gudgeon, a small colourful native fish, which had presumably wiped out completely in 1998 was recently discovered swimming in Third Reedy lake in Australia. Scientists were astonished after at least two such fish were brought out of the lake during a survey that was aimed at 'generating water savings for the environment, Australia's North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) said in an update.

