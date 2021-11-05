'My Name Is Cleo': Australia Police Release Audio Clip Of 4-year-old Girl During Rescue

A four-year-old Australian girl, Cleo Smith, who went missing for over two weeks, was found by the Australian police and was returned safely to her parents on November 3. The Western Australian police have shared an audio clip on Thursday of the moment when they discovered Cleo Smith in a locked house.

In the audio clip, the voices of the police officers and little Cleo were heard. As per the recording, when the officers entered the house, an officer exclaims, "We've got her”. They asked the name of the child, to which the kid replies, "My name is Cleo".

On October 16, Cleo went missing from her family's tent at the Blowholes Shacks, which further initiated huge search operations, BBC reported. According to media sources, her mother, Ellie Smith, was reported to be the last person to have seen Cleo and she stated that her daughter woke her up at 1.30 a.m., asking for water before returning to bed. Cleo and her sleeping bag, however, both disappeared from the family's tent the next morning.

36-year-old local man detained for Cleo's abduction

As per Associated Press, a 36-year-old local man was detained following a raid at the residence in the seaside town of Carnarvon, where Cleo was discovered. The operation took place after police received a tip on November 2. The man will be charged for abducting the little girl.

Furthermore, according to BBC, Detective Sergeant Cameron Blaine, who was among the officers to find her, stated that Cleo was attentive and conscious when she was rescued. The officers further revealed that the lights were on and she was playing with toys moments before she was rescued. Police informed that the abductor has no relation to the family of Cleo.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde further said that the accused person was taken to the hospital after attempting a suicide when he was detained in police custody. However, he is now back at the station and is being questioned by investigators. The Detective Superintendent stated that they planned to present the accused in front of the magistrate after questioning.

Premier Mark McGowan visited Cleo's family

Meanwhile, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan paid a visit to Cleo, her mother Ellie and stepfather Jake Gliddon in their Carnarvon. He presented the four-year-old with two teddy bears featuring the names of the cops who saved her on Wednesday. Furthermore, earlier when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the rescue news while returning from Scotland, he expressed gratitude to law enforcement for locating the four-year-old and assisting the family.

(Image: Twitter/ WA Police Force)