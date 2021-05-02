New Zealand-Australia Travel Bubble At Risk After Fresh COVID-19 Case In Perth

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel arrangement with Western Australia on Saturday (May 1) was disrupted after fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Perth. This would be the second time in eight days that the travel bubble was at risk as travellers from both the countries long fledged the strict quarantine in the agreed "trans-Tasman travel bubble" deal struck by the leaders. "It is truly exciting to start quarantine-free travel with Australia. Be it returning family, friends or holidaymakers, New Zealand says welcome and enjoy yourself," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the press conference as the two nations returned to the quarantine free travel bubble last month.

COVID-19 update



Ministry of Health officials have this evening been advised a worker at a Perth managed isolation facility has tested positive for COVID-19 as part of routine testing. Two of the person’s housemates have also tested positive. pic.twitter.com/tqVg9ZZxs4 — Unite against COVID-19 (@covid19nz) May 1, 2021

While the travellers arriving from New Zealand have been able to freely travel across Australia since October, last month’s relaxation implied that tourists were now able to travel or return, to New Zealand without 2-week mandatory isolation. However, as earlier yesterday, Wellington local press reported that a Perth hotel quarantine security guard in his 20s and two house inmates tested positive to COVID-19, New Zealand 'immediately paused' the travel bubble with WA. New Zealand's Ministry of Health announced at a news conference that the officials had initiated a rapid public health assessment, rigorous testing and have decided to forego the trans-Tasman travel bubble with Western Australia in view of the situation.

Prior to travelling to NSW, anyone who has been in Perth since 27 April should immediately check the Western Australian Health website to determine whether they have been to any venues of concern, and to follow the public health advice. — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) May 1, 2021

[A security guard tested positive for covid at Pan Pacific quarantine hotel in Perth. Credit: Google Maps]

All flights suspended

"Scheduled direct flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be immediately paused while a further assessment is carried out, including a further assessment and information from Australian health officials," a Ministry of Health statement said. New Zealand, in a sweeping measure, hastily cancelled a flight from Perth due to land in Auckland at 5:50 am on Sunday morning, according to Stuff NZ. The ministry also cautioned anyone that returned from the Australia or WA capital in the last four days to report to the testing site immediately. Anyone that visited the spot where the cases were detected was asked to go under mandatory isolation.

âš ï¸PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – WESTERN AUSTRALIAâš ï¸ pic.twitter.com/msFQvnLecK — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) May 1, 2021

"I ask everyone to co-operate with our contact tracing teams,” premier Mr McGowan told news conference.

According to AU Nine 9 broadcaster, Perth and Peel fall under the 'orange' zone category as per Victoria state’s traffic light border restrictions. Earlier yesterday, Victoria moved the locations of cover cases to 'Tier One' exposure sites. A special screening team was dispatched to the Sydney Airport to scan all new arrivals from 5.30 am Sunday. Travellers were sidelined to fill out a declaration that they had been to WA within the 14 days prior to entering NSW. All flights between NZ and WA were suspended.