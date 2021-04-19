New Zealand-Australia Travel Bubble Opens, PM Morrison Says It's 'win-win' For Both

While most of the world is still rocked with the COVID-19 pandemic that began in December 2019, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on April 19 welcomed the opening of free travel between his nation and New Zealand and called it a “win-win” for both sides. As of Monday, to and from flights between Australia and New Zealand are allowed without travellers having to quarantine in either country. Morrison’s remarks came as it is the first tie that Australians can enjoy the perks of unrestricted international travel since the island nation closed its borders in March 2020 to control the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Today’s milestone is a win-win for Australians and New Zealanders, boosting our economies while keeping our people safe and just in time for ANZAC Day,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. “Both countries have done a remarkable job in protecting our communities from COVID and two-way flights are an important step in our road out.”

In a joint statement, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also called the commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel with Australia “truly exciting news”. She also said that the bubble marks a “significant” step in reconnection between both nations. Ardern said, “It is truly exciting to start quarantine-free travel with Australia. Be it returning family, friends or holidaymakers, New Zealand says welcome and enjoy yourself. The bubble marks a significant step in both countries reconnection with the world and it’s one we should all take a moment to be very proud of.”

Travellers are elated as the restriction eased

As per the Associated Press report, elation marked the opening of the travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia as families were relieved after being separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also acted as a boost for tourist operators along with marking the first tentative steps toward both nations hope will become a gradual reopening to the rest of the world. The bubble opened on Monday after the idea being in the discussion for several months but small virus outbreaks kept emerging in both nations.

Image credits: AP/Unsplash