NSW And Victoria To Scrap COVID-19 Isolation & Mask Mandate Norms For Household Contacts

Australian states of New South Wales and Victoria on Tuesday, April 19 announced that it is planning to put an end to the COVID-19 isolation requirements for those who come in contact with people who diagnosed positive for the virus. "A range of issues continue to be discussed at the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC)," An NSW Government spokesperson said at a presser. "The NSW Government is working through these and will make further changes if it is satisfied that the safety of the community is given priority,” he added.

Decision was taken after NSW's COVID and Economic Recovery Committee meeting

The decision to end the isolation rule was taken after senior members of NSW's COVID and Economic Recovery Committee met earlier. The government later announced that effective April 19, those who test positive for the coronavirus will no longer need to isolate themselves at home for seven days. This also applies to the people who have a family member that may have tested positive for the virus. Australia announced the new decision as it registered 14,000 COVID-19 cases, which declined from the 20,000 over the weekend. Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced at a presser that the administration is mulling to end the isolation rule for those whose close contacts are infected with the COVID-19 respiratory disease. These decisions, he said, will be made considering the “community health outcomes in the ongoing pandemic”.

At least two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to the state television 9 news said that the Australian government is also considering ending the mask guidelines in the weeks ahead. The sources stated that Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley will announce the measure this week and that the rule can be instated over the weekend.

NSW Premier Daniel Andrews told Australian reporters that since the COVID-19 peak has passed, the states are considering removing other restrictions "very, very soon”. "As I've said consistently for a few weeks now, once we got past the peak, once we started to see case numbers coming down, we would have more options," Andrews said. The COVID-19 peak may have "come and gone” he said adding that more data is needed to establish that the trajectory has subsided. The data will also help decode the seven-day case trends.