Australia: NSW Premier Apologises For 'mistakes' Regarding COVID Outbreak On Ruby Princess

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian apologised for the state's failures over handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Ruby Princess cruise ship after an inquiry report found authorities made serious mistakes. Gladys Berejiklian apologised unreservedly, particularly to the 62 people who got infected after about 2,600 passengers from the cruise ship disembarked in Sydney in March. According to reports, the ship was eventually linked to at least 900 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in Australia, which was the biggest cluster in the country until one emerged in Melbourne in June.

NSW Premier apologises

"Over the weekend I reviewed the Report of the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess, and it is clear mistakes were made by NSW Health and others. I recognise the hurt and suffering these mistakes caused, and I apologise for that. These issues occurred during an extraordinary time of great uncertainty, and as we navigate this pandemic we will continue to learn from mistakes and where we could have done better," Berejiklian said in a media release issued on August 17 on NSW government's website.

The NSW Government extends its heartfelt apology to anyone who experienced any additional hurt, stress and trauma due to the mistakes made by NSW Health regarding the Ruby Princess. https://t.co/HweRsfCLBo — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) August 17, 2020

According to the inquiry, the health officials failed to immediately check passengers despite suspected cases onboard the ship. The report found a number of mistakes were made by public health officials but also noted that there were no 'systemic' failures to address. The Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess outbreak was carried out by Commissioner Bret Walker SC. The report could not estimate the exact number of people infected due to the Ruby Princess outbreak because many were not tested. According to data by Johns Hopkins University, Australia has recorded more than 23,500 cases so far, of which 421 people have lost their lives. Victoria is the most affected states with over 16,000 cases followed by New South Wales with at least 3,900 cases.

