Australia: Number Of Unemployed People Exceeds 1 Million For The First Time

According to Bjorn Jarvis, head of Labour Statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the number of unemployed people in Australia has increased by some 16,000 between June and July and has surpassed 1 million for the first time on record, the unemployment rate in Australia is increasing because of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The number of unemployed people rose by nearly 16,000 between June and July. For the first time, there were more than one million people out of work, available to work, and actively looking for work," as quoted by the Australian Bureau of Statics. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

The data show, the unemployment rate in Australia is now 7.5%, which is two points higher than the result year ago. As well as the increase in employee participation in July increased by 0.6% to 64.7% in July 2020. Female participation increased 0.7% to 59.9%, and male participation increased 0.5% to 69.6%.

In Australia Outbreak Slows

The coronavirus outbreak cantered in Australia's second-largest city showed a decline in new infections on August 13, though the state's leader urged continued vigilance. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said there were 278 new infections and eight new deaths, down from around 700 daily at the peak of the outbreak. Daniels said the lower numbers indicate the lockdown restrictions in Melbourne are working but urged people to stay the course. According to a report by AP, Danial Andrew said “We would just caution against any Victorian thinking that we aren’t in the midst of a real marathon,” and “This is an endurance race, and we need to stay the course on this. We need to be as vigilant each and every day.” Meanwhile, neighboring New South Wales state, which includes Australia's largest city Sydney, recorded 12 new cases and one death.

