Omicron Scare: Australian PM Morrison Calls Emergency Meeting To Discuss New COVID Variant

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will call an emergency national cabinet meeting to discuss the concerns of the Omicron variant for Thursday. The COVID cases are on the rise in the country as on Wednesday, more than 11,000 new infections were reported in Sydney and adjacent areas of New South Wales. Victoria recorded 3,700 cases. More than 1,500 new infections were found in Queensland, 1,400 in South Australia, 138 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 55 in Tasmania. Queensland health experts stated the Omicron variant was responsible for around 80% of the illnesses.

As per the reports of AP News, PM Morrison stated that the nation's leaders would meet ahead of schedule on Thursday to discuss the variant. He continued by saying that as the Omicron continues to make progress, they will see further pressures. He also stated that states and territories are working very closely on their plans to deal with the difficulties. He expressed that the discussion would provide a clearer definition of which tests should be employed in different contexts amid the growing cases.

Three-quarters of Australians have been properly vaccinated

More than three-quarters of Australians have been properly vaccinated. Australia, which has a population of 26 million people reported a total of 2,200 virus deaths. South Australia announced that booster shots would be required for frontline health care employees. State Premier Steven Marshall stated that South Australia will no longer undertake interstate travel screening tests due to a lack of capacity. New South Wales, reported three new viral deaths and 625 hospitalisations on Wednesday, including 61 in intensive care. Victoria reported four new fatalities and 397 hospitalisations, including 62 in critical care, according to AP News.

Queensland's government also announced on Wednesday that beginning in January, travellers from interstate hotspots will be able to use quick antigen tests instead of PCR tests. The outbreak was also contributing to a blood donation shortage, prompting an urgent call for donors to step forward, according to AP News. Last week PM Morrison stated that the country will not return to lockdowns.

New Zealand reports first case of Omicron

The neighbouring island country of New Zealand, on the other hand, reported its first incidence of suspected community exposure to Omicron when a returning traveller tested positive after leaving quarantine. However, health officials stated that the traveller was not considered extremely contagious, and there was no sign of community spread as of yet.

