Omicron: Two Sydney Returnees From South Africa Test Positive For New Variant Of COVID-19

Australia on Sunday, 28 November, confirmed that two returnees from South Africa have tested positive for the new Omicron COVID-19 variant in Sydney. According to a press release, the two passengers came to Sydney from southern Africa on the evening of Saturday, following which they underwent testing on arrival and tested positive for COVID-19. The two positive cases, who were asymptomatic, are now in isolation in the Special Health Accommodation. It is to mention that both people are fully vaccinated.

OMICRON VARIANT CONFIRMED IN NSW CASES pic.twitter.com/s0Z4hWYsSH — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) November 28, 2021

As per the press note, the remaining 12 passengers from southern Africa are undertaking 14 days of hotel quarantine in the Special Health Accommodation. Nearly 260 passengers and aircrew on the flight are considered close contacts and have been directed to isolate.

Restrictions in Australia due to Omicron

Meanwhile, it is to mention that earlier this week, NSW Health changed its advice for international travellers returning to Sydney as a precaution to stem the spread of the new variant of Coronavirus. Separately, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt stated that the Morrison administration will take extra precautionary measures for border security in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 strain. During a news conference, the Health Minister announced that presently, Australia would stop all flights departing from nine southern African nations which include South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi, as well as Mozambique.

As per the restrictions, someone who is not a resident or citizen of Australia, or have been to any of the aforementioned nine countries during the previous two weeks, are not permitted to enter the country. Further, Australian citizens seeking to travel back home will be permitted to enter the nation but would be required to stay in a hotel for a period of time. Any individual currently living in Australia and who has travelled to any of the above-mentioned countries in the last 14 days, would be required to quarantine and undergo testing.

