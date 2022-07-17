Pacific Leaders Declare Climate Emergency; Praise Australia For Pledging Carbon Reduction

Nearly eight months after Australia faced a major embarrassment during the UN Climate Summit due to its unsatisfactory performance in dealing with climate-related issues, it has received praise from the leaders from across the South Pacific for its renewed commitment to cutting emissions by 43% by 2030. The latest development came when the leaders from across the South Pacific called for urgent global action on climate change following a four-day Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) meeting in Fiji on Thursday. Notably, this was the first in-person meeting in the last three years, where the members declared a "climate emergency" for the Pacific region.

The members underscored that the abrupt climate change has been posing an immediate threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of its people and ecosystems. Quoting the draft communique, The Japan Times reported that the members echoed to deal with the adverse impact of climate change without any further delay. It noted urgent robust and transformative action is needed "globally, regionally and nationally” to avoid "worst-case scenarios." "We simply cannot settle for anything less than the survival of every Pacific island country –– and that requires that all high-emitting economies implement science-based plans to decisively reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature threshold," Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama was quoted by the Japanese media as saying. He voiced that global emissions be halved by 2030 and net-zero emissions be achieved by 2050.

In an appeal to most fossil fuel consumer countries-- Australia, China, India and European Union-- to abandon their "fossil fuel addiction" in order to lower their carbon footprint. Hailing the pledge taken by newly appointed Australian PM Anthony Albanese, the leaders said that the personal style of both Albanese and his foreign minister, Penny Wong, has helped convince the island leaders that they have friends in Canberra they can work with on the broader agenda of the Blue Pacific. They opined that the negotiations with the previous Scott Morrison government were tough.

COP26 report placed Australia 54th among 60 countries in framing climate change policies

In November last year, ahead of the UN Climate Summit, it has awarded 54th position out of 60 to Canberra. It maintained Australia has not performed well in dealing with climate change. According to the report released in Glasgow, the Australian government maintained a poor policy in terms of dealing with carbon. It also maintained its position in the highest per capita greenhouse gas emissions and weak targets to tackle the deadly situation.

Image: AP/Pixabay