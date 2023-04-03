Papua New Guinea Hit By Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Papua New Guinea was struck by a strong earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale on early Monday. Preliminary information shared by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) revealed that the tremor occurred at 18:04 (UTC), at a depth of 62.6 kilometers. Its coordinates were 4.292°S 143.155°E.

So far, no tsunami warning, advisory or watch has been issued. The quake has also not posed any threat of a deluge, according to the US Tsunami Warning System. The notable earthquake comes merely two weeks after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Papua New Guinea's capital. The tremors hit 443 kilometres north of Port Moresby on March 14 at 06:19:08 IST (NCS).

Port Moresby is the capital and the biggest city of the Oceanian nation. Taking to Twitter, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said: "Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1, Occurred on 14-03-2023, 06:19:08 IST, Lat: -5.47 & Long: 146.87, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 443km N of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea."

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - New Guinea, Papua New Guinea https://t.co/2gmcon0QLn — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 2, 2023

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan's Balochistan

Meanwhile, a mild quake of 3.5 magnitude jolted the Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday, killing at least three people and wounding five others after poorly-constructed and makeshift houses collapsed. Its epicenter was 60 kilometers northwest of Quetta, the capital of the province.

According to the spokesperson for the Balochistan Chief Minister, "three children were killed in Chaman, a town bordering Iran, when their mud-walled house collapsed after the earthquake. They were aged between 12 and 8 years and included two girls". The spokesperson added that search and rescue operations for survivors were underway, the Press Trust of India reported.