Days after Australia-India inked the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) virtually, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, has called the deal "historic" and affirmed that both the governments and the businesses were waiting for the agreement for many years. He said even though the agreement was inked a bit late he added it's "better late than never." Notably, Goyal has reached Melbourne for a three-day visit to Australia on Tuesday where he was scheduled to meet the top leaders of the country.

Addressed a gathering at the Australia India Institute at University of Melbourne with my counterpart @DanTehanWannon.



The #IndAusECTA is a watershed moment in our ties. Time to break barriers & aim at exponentially increasing bilateral trade by 2030.



📹 https://t.co/0m9NHYjaiE pic.twitter.com/mfI9vNid0U — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2022

While addressing a key event at Melbourne University on Wednesday, April 6, Goyal said that the ECTA allowed both countries to get back the brotherhood, fraternity and togetherness that was rightly due. "This is a relationship where we could have naturally helped each other to grow, prosper and make a better future for the people of both countries forward," he said. "Even though you are late but it's good that you are there. That's the sentiment that the Aus-India economic corporation has... better late than never," he said while appreciating the recent deal that was signed between the two democratic countries on April 2.

It is worth mentioning that the ECTA is the first trade agreement of India with a developed country after more than a decade and provides for an institutional mechanism to improve trade between the two countries, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Further, bolstering the decade-old relationship with Canberra, Goyal said both the countries assist each other and complement each other when it comes to development. According to Goyal, the recently inked business deal will provide employment opportunities to millions of young talent residing on both sides.

"India and Australia are already at a very advanced stage of entering into an agreement on greater collaboration on the education front. I hope that The University of Melbourne will play an important role in our future plans together," the Indian minister said.

Goyal pays tribute to cricket legend Shane Warne

Earlier today, Goyal visited Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan and paid tribute to the cricket legend Shane Warne, who recently passed away. Meanwhile, while referring to his visit to MCG, he said, "All of India admired Shane Warne. He was a truly remarkable cricketer. The King of Spin as they would call him and all of us mourned his passing away at a very young age." Apart from paying tribute to Warne, Goyal also paid tribute to the health workers, doctors and nurses who contributed to saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bracing the commendable works of the Indian government, he affirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stressed the "ease of living" since he came into power in 2014. He said that the Indian government has also provided free rations to the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/Twitter/@PiyushGoyal