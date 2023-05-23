PM Albanese Arrival At This Event Reflects His Respect Towards India: PM Modi In Sydney

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora in Sydney, he expressed his gratitude towards the Australian PM Anthony Albanese. During his speech at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, PM Modi lauded the strong ties between India and Australia. The Prime Minister is in the Oceanic country as a part of his three-nation tour to countries like Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Prior to PM Modi’s address, Albanese called him the “boss” and compared his popularity to Bruce Springsteen.

"When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again,” the Indian premier asserted on Tuesday. “I didn’t come alone, Australia PM Anthony Albanese came along with me. Albanese's arrival at this event reflects his love and respect towards India,” he added.

An absolute delight connecting with the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Sydney! https://t.co/OC4P3VWRhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023

(This is a developing story)