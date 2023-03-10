Last Updated:

PM Modi, Albanese Talk About Quad, Protection Of Indian Diaspora In Joint Address

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese delivered a joint address in New Delhi on Friday.

Deeksha Sharma
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese delivered a joint address in New Delhi on Friday, the third day of Albanese's first official visit to India as premier. The joint press briefing began with PM Modi expressing gratitude and welcoming Albanese to India.

Shedding light on the discussions he held with the Australian leader, Prime Minister Modi said: "Security co-operation is an important pillar in Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia. We discussed maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region today." 

He also revealed that teams from both nations are collaboratively working on a "comprehensive economic agreement" to boost economic and trade ties. Touching briefly on Quad, the PM said he was grateful to receive an invitation from Albanese to visit Australia for the Quad Leaders' summit slated for May this year. "I have invited him to India for the G20 summit in September," he said. 

PM Modi, Albanese deliver joint address in Delhi 

PM Modi also broke his silence on the rampant attacks by pro-Khalistani forces on Hindu temples across Australia. "I have seen reports of attacks on temples in Australia. I have conveyed this to PM Albanese and he has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them," he said.

As PM Modi concluded his part of the speech, Albanese took over to spill details of the elaborate talks the two leaders held today. "Today, PM Modi and I agreed on an early conclusion of our ambitious Comprehensive Economic Co-operation Agreement as soon as possible. I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise it this year," he said, adding that "We also discussed Exercise Malabar which Australia is honoured to host this year." 

