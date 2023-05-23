PM Modi & Aus PM Share Hug, Click Selfies With Indian Community Amid 'Har Har Modi' Chants

As the cultural event for the expatriate Indians at Sydney's Olympic Park concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese embraced in a hug on the stage as the crowd cheered. Chants of 'Har har Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' resounded in the stadium in Western Sydney as the two counterparts revelled in a friendly moment on stage. PM Modi and PM Anthony Albanese were joined by other Australian dignitaries.

#WATCH | People click selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the two leaders meet them after the community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/jiFlcb6Xnz May 23, 2023

People shook hands with Prime Minister Modi and clicked selfies as he and Australian Premier Anthony Albanese greeted the humongous crowd that had gathered to watch India's Premier as he made the first visit to the country in almost 10 years. Prime Minister arrived in Australia after concluding the G7 summit of the advanced economies that he attended on invitation by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Homebush's Qudos Bank Arena was booked full to capacity with more than 20,000, the largest turnout in years as PM Modi arrived to deliver remarks to the Indian diaspora in Australia.

"I said to my friend, the prime minister, before, the last time I saw someone on the stage here was Bruce Springsteen, and he didn't get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got," Albanese said of PM Modi. "Prime Minister Modi is The Boss," he furthermore stressed.

An absolute delight connecting with the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Sydney! https://t.co/OC4P3VWRhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023

'Exhilarating atmosphere in Sydney!'

Thousands of fans assembled at the stadium as they came in the buses via chartered flight 'Modi Airways.' India's Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing reception during his visit. "Exhilarating atmosphere in Sydney!" tweeted the MEA. The Prime Minister interacted with the Indian community at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, the ministry said, adding that the premier met with Australian dignitaries and Australian leader Anthony Albanese, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Exhilarating atmosphere in Sydney!



PM @narendramodi interacted with Indian community at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. PM @AlboMP and other Australian dignitaries joined PM Modi at the event.



Gathered in large numbers, the community gave a rousing reception to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/KF1Hm36QuM — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 23, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Albanese also announced the establishment of a new centre for Australia-India relations in Sydney's west, a hub for expatriate Indians that reflects vibrant and rich Indian culture. "The new centre will be based in Parramatta," Albanese said, speaking alongside Prime Minister Modi. Albanese labelled the centre as a "place that itself is a testament to the vitality of the Indian-Australian experience." He continued, "Now we want to see more connections — more Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other's countries, and bringing those experiences home." PM Modi announced that India will be opening a new consulate in Brisbane, fulfilling the long-time request from the Indian community there.