PM Modi Appeals To Indian Diaspora To 'bring An Aussie Friend' On Their Next Trip To India

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the Indian diaspora of Australia to bring with them an Australian friend or family member on their next trip to India. He said, "I want to ask you for something that whenever you will come to India then come with an Australian friend. With this, Australians will also get a chance to know more about India."

PM Modi has also announced the establishment of a new Consulate of India in Brisbane, Queensland. He further articulated how India has become a "bright spot" in the world economy. He said, "Today IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. The banking system in several countries is in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India's banks is being appreciated everywhere".

PM Modi welcomed with traditional Vedic chanting

Cultural performances hit the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney with a bang where the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to attend the grand event and gave an address. The Indian Prime minister is on a three-nation tour with Sydney as the last leg of the tour. The land down under hosts almost a million Indians.

"The Indian Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years. He visited Australia in 2014 and was greeted by a large crowd at Sydney's community reception," Jay Shah, one of IADF's directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster.

Sydney Olympic Park is decorated and over 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora eagerly waited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.