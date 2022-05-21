PM Modi Congratulates Anthony Albanese As Labor Party Leader Will Become New Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 congratulated Anthony Albanese for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and his election as the Australian Prime Minister. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi highlighted that he was looking forward to working towards further strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

India-Australia relations under PM Morrison

It is pertinent to mention here that India under PM Modi and Australia under Scott Morrison constructed a broad strategic partnership, catalysed by shared concerns. The last virtual summit between PM Morrison and PM Modi illustrated this new closeness well. The two made a point of emphasising their personal bonhomie, with the then Australian PM greeting his Indian counterpart in Gujarati, the language of his home state.

There was also substance in this discussion. PM Morrison and PM Modi unveiled no fewer than 11 agreements on things like exchanging military officers, harmonising tax on pension funds and facilitating greater mobility for skilled workers, among others.

Congratulations @AlboMP for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and your election as the Prime Minister! I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

PM Morrison admits defeat

In the 151-member Parliament, as per the Australian Broadcasting Commission, Labor won at least 72 seats, compared with 52 for Morrison’s Liberal-National Coalition, with independents and third parties taking the rest. Scott Morrison conceded defeat at the federal election and the opposition Labor Party came to power for the first time since 2007, wrapping almost a decade of conservative rule in Canberra.

The outgoing Australian Prime Minister told reporters, "In this country, at a time like this, when we look around the world, and particularly when we see those in Ukraine fighting for their very freedom and liberty, I think on a night like tonight we can reflect on the greatness of our democracy."

He added, "I’ve always believed in Australians and their judgment and I’ve always been prepared to accept their verdicts and tonight they have delivered their verdict, and I congratulate Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party and I wish him and his government all the very best.”

Image: PIB, AP