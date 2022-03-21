PM Modi Discusses CECA At India-Australia Meet; 'Ukraine War Must Not Affect Indo-Pacific'

India has called for an early closure of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with Australia and both sides agreed that the Russia-Ukraine war should in no way impact the situation in the Indo-Pacific. India and Australia on March 21 discussed a wide range of issues to deepen economic and bilateral ties. India and Australia, in a major decision, also decided to hold annual summits. The summit was presided by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.



Both countries discussed bilateral and multilateral issues. "The leaders exchanged perspectives about regional and multilateral matters and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns such as terrorism. PM Modi and PM Scott Morrison stressed on the high priority that they attach to our bilateral relationship and the keen focus to enhance further the comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries," said Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, on India-Australia virtual summit.

पिछले कुछ वर्षों में हमारे संबंधों में उल्लेखनीय प्रगति हुई है।



Trade और investment, defence और security, education और innovation, science and technology – इन सभी क्षेत्रों में हमारा बहुत क़रीबी सहयोग है: PM @narendramodi at India-Australia virtual summit — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 21, 2022

PM Modi & PM Morrison discuss Russia-Ukraine war

In addition to deliberating on the economic and bilateral issues, both sides also discussed the unfolding crisis situation in the war-ravaged Ukraine. Both leaders showed concern about the military developments between Russia and Ukraine. The facilitation and challenges with regard to the humanitarian assistance were also part of the discussion. "On the Ukraine issue, it was clear that the two sides had referred to the QUAD summit in which the leaders had a fairly clear perspective that the situation in Ukraine should not impact the Indo-pacific region. Both PM Modi and PM Morrison emphasised need for cessation of hostilities and violence in Ukraine," said Foreign Affairs Secretary Shringla.



The Prime Minister stressed that the "early closure of CECA will be important" for economic ties, economic revival and economic security of the two countries. "We have good cooperation going on in QUAD also. This collaboration reflects our commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said. Prime Minister Modi also thanked his Australian counterpart for the decision to return the 29 Indian antiquities. "I would like to especially thank you for taking the initiative to return ancient Indian artefacts. Among them are hundreds of years old idols and pictures illegally removed from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh along with many other Indian states," said PM Modi.

