Hailing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Modi on Monday called for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in key areas. In his opening remarks at the 2nd India-Australia virtual summit, he thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for wishing him on Holi and BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. On this occasion, he also stressed the early completion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement to ensure the economic revival and security of both nations.

PM Modi remarked, "During our last virtual summit, we had elevated our relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. I am happy that the mechanism of annual summits between our two countries has been established. This will pave the way for a structure for a timely review of our relationship. In the last few years, there has been exceptional progress in our relationship. We have close cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, education and innovation, science and technology. Our collaboration in some other areas such as critical minerals, water management, renewable energy, COVID-19 research has increased rapidly."

On this occasion, he added, "I welcome the announcement of the Centre of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy in Bengaluru. Better coordination between us when it comes to cyber and critical emerging technologies is imperative. It is the responsibility of countries like us which share common values that appropriate standards are adopted in these emerging technologies."

"We have good cooperation in the Quad. This cooperation shows our commitment for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The success of Quad is very important for regional and global stability," he highlighted the importance of the 4-nation coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

Raking up the age-old cricket rivalry between the two countries, the PM mentioned, "I congratulate you for the splendid performance of the Australian women's team in the Cricket World Cup. In Saturday's match (vs India), Australia won. But (matches in) the tournament are still remaining. I give my best wishes to the teams of both countries."

Earlier, Australia PM Scott Morrison stated, "Our comprehensive strategic partnership though reflects the ambition that we share and hold for our relationship. The pace and scale of that cooperation since we lifted ties back in 2020 has been remarkable. Ambitious as I know you are, to make it closer particularly when it comes to our economic cooperation, which I hope we are able to advance further today. We have made great progress in defence, maritime cooperation, science and technology, clean energy as well which I something I know that Australia can work with India on."

Image: Twitter