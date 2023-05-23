'PM Modi Is The Boss': Anthony Albanese Honoured To Welcome His 'dear Friend' In Sydney

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his “dear friend” and a “Boss” while stating that it is an honour to welcome his Indian counterpart. On Tuesday, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart arrived at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where they addressed the Indian diaspora living in the country. The Indian Premiere is in Sydney as a part of his final leg of the three-nation tour, which included countries like Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

“I have met my friend PM Modi six times, It is a huge pleasure to welcome PM Modi,” Albanese stated during his welcome speech to PM Modi. Albanese then went on to compare PM Modi’s popularity to that of Bruce Springsteen. "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," he added.

#WATCH | "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney pic.twitter.com/3nwrmjvDaR — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Aus PM recalls his visit to India

During his welcome address to PM Modi, Albanese recalled his visit to India. “When I was in India in March, it was a trip full of unforgettable moments, celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi…Everywhere I went, I felt a deep connection between the people of Australia and India. If you want to understand India, travel by train and bus,” he said. Albanese further recalled how he met “his friend” six times, but insisted that this moment was his favourite one. “My first year as Prime Minister is what I am celebrating today. I have met my friend PM six times but there is nothing better than standing on stage with him like this, it is a pleasure to welcome PM Modi here. But I must say that the warmth and energy that is here tonight is second to none,” he added.