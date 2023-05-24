PM Modi Meets Governor General Of Australia David Hurley, Discuss Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Governor General of Australia David Hurley and both the leaders discussed the people-to-people connection between the two countries and the strengthening of long-standing bilateral partnership. Modi met Hurley after he held wide-ranging talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

During his stalks with Albanese, both the leaders discussed focusing on boosting overall bilateral ties including in areas of trade and investment, defence and renewable energy. "A warm conversation between PM @narendramodi and Governor General @HurleyGeneral of Australia in Sydney. Discussed people-to-people connect between India and Australia and strengthening of long-standing bilateral partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Delighted to meet Governor General David Hurley and discuss India-Australia relations. Stronger ties between our nations will contribute towards building a better planet. pic.twitter.com/fo1PPVeNJF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2023

On Tuesday, Modi addressed a well-attended diaspora event at the Qudos Bank Arena along with his Australian counterpart. Both Modi and Albanese lauded the contributions of Australia’s Indian diaspora communities in cementing bilateral ties.

In recognition of the important contributions of the Indian diaspora to Australia’s rich multicultural society, the leaders unveiled a plaque for the foundation stone of a “Little India” gateway for Harris Park. The leaders also welcomed the City of Perth and the Western Australian Government’s decision to rename a road along Perth’s Swan River in recognition of Private Nain Singh Sailani.