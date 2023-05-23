PM Modi Says 'Namaste Australia' As He Addresses Indian Diaspora At Grand Community Event

Amid loud cheers and claps by the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began his speech with 'Namaste Australia' at the event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

"Namaste Australia," PM Modi said before acknowledging the presence of community members in huge numbers.

"Last time when I came here in 2014, I gave you all a promise; and that promise was that you won't have to wait for India's Prime Minister for a long 28 years, again! And see...I am here! PM Albanese is also with me, here!" the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi thanks 'friend' Albanese for 'Little India'

PM Modi said that he did not come alone as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came along with him. "Albanese's arrival at this event reflects his respect towards India. Earlier, I had welcomed Albanese in Ahmedabad," he said.

He also thanked his 'friend' Albanese for renaming Harris Park in Sydney as 'Little India'. On India-Australia relations, PM Modi said, "There was a time when 3Cs used to define relations between India and Australia, these three were Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. After that, it was 3Ds. Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti! When it became 3Es, it was all about Energy, Economy and Education."

"But the truth is that actual depth of the relation between India and Australia transcends these C, D, E... The strongest and biggest foundations of this relation actually are mutual trust and mutual respect, and the real reason behind this is the Indian diaspora," he said.

The PM said that despite the geographical distances between India and Australia, the Indian Ocean connects them. "No matter what different lifestyles are there in both countries, Yoga connects us! Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages...and now Tennis and Movies form other connecting bridges," he said.