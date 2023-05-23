PM Modi Sings National Anthem With Australian Counterpart At Qudos Bank Arena In Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Sydney, Australia on Monday for the last leg of his 3-nation tour, received a rousing welcome on his arrival at the Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday. Ahead of his address to the Indian diaspora in Sydney, the entire auditorium echoed the Indian National Anthem. PM Modi along with his Australian counterpart were seen singing the national anthem together.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney, while inviting PM Modi to the dias for his address, said, "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss."

Modi storm in Sydney

PM Modi was welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney amid Vedic chanting and other traditional rituals. He was accompanied by Australian PM Anthony Albanese. On his arrival at the dias, he was seen cheering to the crowd along with his Australian counterpart. Thousands were gathered in the Qudos Bank Arena for PM Modi's address.

While addressing the Indian diaspora at one of the largest community events in Australia, PM Modi said, "When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again."

"India and Australia relations are defined by 3C- Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti (Friendship). But I believe that the relationship between India and Australia is beyond 3D. It is more of mutual trust and mutual respect," he added.