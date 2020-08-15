Australia's PM Morrison Wishes India On Independence Day; Shares 3 Pillars Of Friendship

While sending his warm Independence day wishes to his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said the 'deep friendship and partnership' between the two countries is founded on trust, respect and shared values.

Friendship founded on Bharosa & Samman

Taking to Twitter, Morrison wrote "Warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on their Independence Day. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day!"

Warm wishes to @narendramodi and the people of India on their Independence Day. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day! — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 15, 2020

Morrison congratulates India ahead of I-Day

On Friday Morrison congratulated India ahead of Independence Day 2020. He said that as a friend of India, Australia will wholeheartedly join the country in its 74th Independence Day celebrations. Praising India he said that the two countries share a deep bond that is beyond diplomatic relationship and trade.

"As a longstanding friend of India, Australia joins wholeheartedly in its celebration of independence and extends our warm congratulations to the people of India. It is because of our shared values, interests and objectives that PM Modi and I announced the historic elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June this year", a message from Morrison read.

PM addresses the nation on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 74 Independence Day. On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the Tricolour.

During his address PM asserted India's commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, adding that we have to move ahead from 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the government in this regard. Prime Minister Modi also listed the achievements of his government and touched upon crucial points such as the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, COVID-19 vaccine, the recent LAC clash with China and India's foreign policy.

