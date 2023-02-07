Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Melbourne; BJP Seeks Action

Pro-Khalistan slogans have been raised during the Sikh ceremony at Australia's Melbourne again. This comes days after consecutive attacks on Hindu temples and Indians, who were attacked for unfurling the Indian flag in the country. However, India has not only condemned but has sought action against pro-Khalistani elements and demanded the safety of the Indians living abroad.

Pro- Khalistani slogans raised in Melbourne

According to sources, the Khalistani sympathisers have been promoting the so-called Khalistan referendum, and the Australian government and administrations are not taking any action against them, which proves Canberra is hand in glove with them. They have been given free hand to run anti-Indian campaigns. They have also threatened that they would rule the national capital, Delhi with the slogan "Delhi ke takhth pe raj" (Ruling the throne of Delhi).

Apart from that, they have also tried to defame India in the international community by portraying that the people of Punjab have been kept as a slave and are living a life of dishonour for the past 75 years and they need freedom which would be possible by the so-called Khalistan referendum. So, this is how these Khalistani sympathisers are hell-bent on defaming India while Australian authorities have been mum about it.

RP Singh BJP spokesperson on Khalistan

In an exclusive interview with Republic, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said: " The Indian authorities have already taken action". Further, he shared: "We are very hopeful that soon the Australian authorities would take an action against these Pro-Khalistani elements".

"They are supported in India and ...no Indian and... no Sikh wants Khalistan," said the BJP spokesperson while talking about the recent Pro-Khalistan incident in Australia.

He added: " These people are those who are sponsored by ISI and Pakistan and some are those who are trying to create some sort of mischief in a foreign land in Australia, Canada, and the UK. Their only objective is to grab some attention."