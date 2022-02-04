Qantas Airways CEO Compares Australia To North Korea Over COVID-19 Restrictions: Report

The chief executive officer of Qantas Airways, Alan Joyce, on Friday, compared the current COVID-19 restrictions in Australia to the totalitarian state of North Korea. According to a report by The Guardian, Joyce passed the controversial comments while speaking to Melbourne-baser radios station, 3AW on Friday. During the conversation, the Qantas boss lamented the Australian government's "regressive plan" to restrict domestic travellers from entering Western Australia. Earlier, Australia announced to reopen Western Australia (WA) border region on February 5; however, later, the government discarded their decision amid the spread of the coronavirus, caused by the Omicron variant.

"You can’t even travel around your own country … it’s starting to look like North Korea. We thought we had a date for that border to be opened… but that was stepped back from, it’s disappointed tens of thousands of people that had booked to go to WA. I think we should all be a bit outraged by it… we’re supposed to be all Australians," Joyce told presenters Ross and Russel.

It is worth mentioning North Korea Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un is believed to practise the worst human rights in his country. On several occasions, United Nations, the European Union and, the Human Rights Watch condemned the illegal and inhumane practice by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. However, he never bothered to entertain the requests of the international agencies. Earlier last year, he directed his soldiers on the border to shoot on sight anyone entering the state without permission. Comparing the situation with North Korea, Joyce said the Australian government current COVID restrictions for international and business travel is similar to Kim Jong-un's irrelevant laws.

"I lost millions of dollars in flight cancellations when the government made the decision to keep the borders shut to interstate travellers. When you look at the detail of it, we have higher per capita cases of COVID than a lot of these countries … the UK, the US, most European countries," The Guardian quoted Joyce as saying.

Know the latest guidelines to travel to Australia

Amid the country reporting the highest death toll, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week reiterated strict vaccination norms for all. Notably, recently, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia due to vaccine issues. Amid the prevailing COVID situation in Australia, it has shut its border for international travellers with some exceptions.

However, fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and eligible visa holders can travel to and from Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption. According to the information updated on the government website, if an individual is not granted an exemption, he should not continue with travel plans, as he will not be permitted to board a flight to Australia. If a person is granted a travel exemption, he/she will need to take evidence of that exemption decision to the airport

(Image: AP)