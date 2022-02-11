QUAD Advocates For Countering Of South & East China Seas Challenges Following UNCLOS Norms

In a scathing attack against China's intervention into the South and East China Seas, the QUAD countries on Friday asserted to meet the challenges posed by Bejing through the international law, including the ones that reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). While addressing a joint press conference held after holding a back-to-back meeting with the ministers of the QUAD nations, the leaders noted that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue always recognises international law, peace, and security in the maritime domain that supports the growth and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

"We are determined to deepen engagement with regional partners, including through capacity-building and technical assistance, to strengthen maritime domain awareness; protect their ability to develop offshore resources consistent with UNCLOS; ensure freedom of navigation and overflight; combat challenges, such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and promote the safety and security of sea lines of communication," the statement said. "We reiterate the importance of adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South and East China Seas," it added.

It is worth mentioning that in 2016, a tribunal formed under UNCLOS ruled that "China's claims to historic and economic rights in most of the South China Sea have no legal basis." The tribunal said that Bejing couldn't claim "historic rights" in all the waters within a "nine-dash" line used by it to delineate its claims. However, the Xi-Jinping led government rejected the tribunal's ruling. It said, "Territorial sovereignty and marine rights in the seas would not be affected by the ruling."

QUAD nations urge other countries to work together to eliminate terrorist safe havens

Meanwhile, the security dialogue between the United States, India, Japan and Australia, said that the group is exchanging information on ever-evolving threats and working with Indo-Pacific countries, and in multilateral fora, to counter all forms of terrorism and violent extremism. "We denounce the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism and urge countries to work together to eliminate terrorist safe havens; disrupt terrorist networks and the infrastructure and financial channels which sustain them," added the QUAD. Notably, the major discussion came at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad)-- a partnership of four nations (Australia, India, Japan and the US). As per the QUAD, each nation shares a commitment to openness, transparency and challenges coming out of the current global order.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image:Twitter/@Jaishankar, AP