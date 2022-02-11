QUAD: EAM S Jaishankar Terms Meeting As Vibrant & Substantial Framework For Shared Vision

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar termed the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) as a vibrant and substantial framework for promoting the shared vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. He also noted that the group will continue to assist ASEAN members in their efforts to maintain regional peace, stability, and development. These remarks were made by Jaishankar at the fourth QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne. The meeting was hosted by Australia and aimed to strengthen collaboration in areas such as security, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Indo-Pacific region.

"Strong bilateral links between our respective countries, strategic convergences, and shared democratic ideals have all combined to make the QUAD a vibrant and substantial framework, as evident by our interactions," stated Jaishankar at a joint press conference after the meeting.

He further added that QUAD members are eager to collaborate to promote Indo-Pacific peace, stability, and economic growth through collaborative initiatives to address contemporary concerns. "In this regard, we will continue to assist our ASEAN allies in their efforts to maintain regional peace, stability, and development. It's crucial to recognise and emphasise their importance," Jaishankar added.

QUAD members reviewed the group's ongoing efforts to battle COVID

S Jaishankar further added that QUAD members also reviewed the group's ongoing efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and committed to ramping up the delivery of safe and affordable vaccines. He believes that QUAD's discussions and efforts to establish robust supply chains, improve the availability of trusted vital technologies, combat disinformation, and preserve the rules-based multilateral trading system will help to foster global economic resilience. Jaishankar also praised the QUAD's shared goal to fight common global concerns such as terrorism, boost marine domain awareness, and provide cyber security assistance to Indo-Pacific countries.

QUAD was initially created to collaborate on disaster relief efforts

"QUAD's constructive goal, which our leaders adopted last year, will be carried out through education programmes and think tank dialogues to deepen our people-to-people ties. We will work together to give shape and substance to a positive agenda, transforming it into a force for global good, as my Prime Minister Narendra Modi put it," Jaishankar remarked. It is worth mentioning here that QUAD is an essential group that was initially created as an informal alliance to collaborate on disaster relief efforts. Shinzo Abe, Japan's former Prime Minister, formalised the alliance in 2007, with the goal of creating an Asian Arc of Democracy.

