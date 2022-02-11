QUAD Has Delivered Over 500mn COVID Vax; Ties Across Indo-Pacific 'very Important': Aus FM

The member nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) have delivered over 500 million COVID-19 vaccines over the group's commitment in the region, stated Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne while speaking at the in-person QUAD meet convened by Australian PM Scott Morrison. Stressing on China's growing aggression, Payne said partnerships across Indo-Pacific is "very, very important".

"We can now affirm that the Quad as a grouping has delivered over 500 million vaccines over our commitment in the region. Across Indo-Pacific, those partnerships are very, very important," said Australian FM Payne in Melbourne.

Stating that "we have a very big job this afternoon", the Australian FM noted: "We have a lot to discuss-our maritime security addressing critical technologies issues, counter-terrorism, our efforts to work together on climate in the region & importantly vaccine delivery."

It is to mention that Australian FM Payne's remarks at the in-person QUAD meeting come as the four countries -- United States, India, Japan and Australia -- aim to enhance their cooperation in areas such as healthcare, infrastructure, space and education. The members announced a formal vaccine partnership in March 2021 to deliver at least one billion doses of QUAD vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022. Under the flagship project, India has also delivered affordable COVOVAX and CORBEVAX manufactured at the Biological E facility in Hyderabad.

EAM Jaishankar hails bilateral relations between QUAD countries

Addressing the QUAD meeting in Australia, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar highlighted the growth and development of concrete partnerships between the QUAD member nations. "A part of the reason why I think Quad has worked so well is because our bilateral relations have been very strong. Surely, I expect the progress in our bilateral relations to be there in Quad as well," he said. He went on to add that the ongoing meet will help to assess the progress made on the collective guidance by US President Joe Biden and Japan PM Fumio Kishida's "laid out vision."

Later, Dr. Jaishankar and US State Secretary Antony Blinken held a bilateral meeting to discuss India and US ties. The EAM defined changing US-India ties "a very defining development" in this century. He further welcomed the chance to meet Blinken and look at "our relationship & see how we can continue to take it forward in its positive trajectory".

