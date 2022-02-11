QUAD Leaders Issue Joint Statement; Decry Mumbai & Pathankot Terror Attacks

The foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Group or QUAD issued a joint statement following the conclusion of the meeting and reaffirmed the group's commitment to supporting Indo Pacific countries' efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. As per the statement, QUAD's positive and ambitious agenda was discussed at the meeting and the alliance is committed to collaborating with Indo-Pacific partners to address the region's most pressing issues. "When the QUAD works together, the group is more effective in providing practical assistance to the region," the statement read.

The QUAD members – India, Japan, Australia and the United States – reiterated their denunciation of terror attacks in India, notably those in Mumbai in November 2008 and Pathankot in 2016. They also reaffirmed UN Security Council Resolution 2593, which declares that Afghanistan's territory "shall not be utilised to threaten or attack any country, conceal or train terrorists, or finance terrorist operations," and that such ungoverned regions pose a direct threat to the Indo-Pacific region. "We condemn the use of terrorist proxies in cross-border terrorism and call on countries to cooperate to eliminate terrorist safe-havens. We also call on the international community to dismantle terrorist networks, as well as the infrastructure and financial channels that support them, and to stop cross-border movement of terrorists," the joint statement read.

Joint statement condemns terror attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot

Both the Mumbai and Pathankot attacks were carried out by Pakistan-based groups, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) respectively. The joint statement's mention of the two attacks and cross-border extremism was interpreted as a support of India's stance on terrorism. The QUAD expressed great concern over Myanmar's crisis following last year's military coup, and urged for an end to violence, the release of all arbitrarily arrested people, including foreigners, and unrestricted humanitarian access.

Joint statement didn't mention Russia's deployment of troops along Ukrainian border

Unlike Myanmar, the situation caused by Russia amassing troops on Ukraine's border was not mentioned in the joint statement. India has refrained from criticising the actions of Russia, a strategic partner and a major supplier of military gear, and has instead urged for a diplomatic solution that protects all countries' legitimate security interests. Meanwhile, Japanese Finance Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed that the situation in Ukraine was reviewed at the meeting. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken stated that Washington is trying to preserve the key principles endangered by Russia's aggression in Ukraine because the same principles are critical for Indo-Pacific stability.

Image: Twitter/@MarisePayne