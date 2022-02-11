QUAD Meet: Aus Calls India-Japan-US 'closest Partners' Working On Indo-Pacific Challenges

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday called India, Japan, and the US its "closest partners" of Canberra at the 4th Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) meet alongside the foreign ministers of the aforementioned nations. Addressing the in-person meet, chaired by Australian PM Scott Morrison, FM Payne was seated alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa and India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

At the meet, the Australian FM stressed on the robust bilateral cooperation among the member countries in "working together" to coordinate responses against the pressing issue of Chinese aggression along the strategic Indo-Pacific corridor. Earlier in the day, she also dubbed the partnerships along the region "very, very important."

"India-Japan-US are the closest partners. In response to strategic competition in Indo-Pacific, we're working together to both amplify & coordinate responses to the most pressing issues that concern the nations across our region," Australian Foreign Payne said at the QUAD meet in Melbourne.

QUAD meet aimed at enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest

It is to mention that the Australian FM's statement at the QUAD meet comes as four countries -- the US, Japan, India, and Australia -- aim to enhance their cooperation in areas of a strategic partnership to battle against COVID pandemic, and for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Notably, QUAD partners have provided more than $48 billion in official finance for infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific zone. The Quad Infrastructure Coordination Group (QICG) announced by the member nations in September 2021 has been instrumental in assessing the regional developmental needs and subsequent coordination approaches to deliver high-quality infrastructure. The group has also invested in capacity-building efforts to ensure QUAD's efforts are mutually reinforced and aligned with the necessities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Partnership in Indo-Pacific 'very, very important': Aus FM

Affirming "openness, transparency and practical cooperation, to support regional recovery in face of COVID-19 and regional security", the Australian FM highlighted that the QUAD members have delivered over 500 million vaccines adhering to the group's commitment in the region. She also informed that QUAD nations are "on track to support the production of an additional 1 billion vaccine doses in India" under the formal vaccine partnership signed between the members in March 2021. Lastly, she stressed that the partnerships across the region are "very, very important" in the wake of growing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.

It is pertinent to mention that the in-person QUAD meet of the foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia come after the top diplomats met in October 2020. In 2021, two QUAD meets were held, one virtually and one in Washington, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi. After the ongoing summit, the next QUAD meet is supposed to take place in Japan later this year.

(Image: AP)