QUAD Meet: Aus PM Hails India As 'largest' Democracy; Touts Like-mindedness Among Members

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday hailed India as the “largest” democracy in the world while touting the like-mindedness of the four member nations in the QUAD security dialogue. Delivering the opening remarks at the 4th QUAD Foreign Ministers' meet in Melbourne, Morrison noted that there are countless issues India, Australia, Japan and the US have thought alike. But, specifically for QUAD, the Australian PM said that all member nations being “most successful liberal democracies” has brought them together.

Morrison said "like-mindedness doesn't always necessarily relate to how our systems govern…But like-mindedness for an open independent Indo Pacific, like-mindedness about free trade, and the opportunity to have human rights observed in our region, and to address the global challenges of COVID and climate."

“There’s like-mindedness across many things but the like-mindedness that unites the four of us is the like-mindedness built on being most successful liberal democracies, and indeed, the largest now, in India’s case and that is how I will continue to pursue the discussions today,” he added.

Jaishankar at 4th QUAD Foreign Minister's meet

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday called for “very strong” ties between QUAD member nations to reflect in the strategic security dialogue as well. While delivering his opening remarks at the 4th QUAD Foreign Minister's Summit hosted by Australia, the EAM recalled the “guidance” provided by the QUAD leaders summit which took place in September 2021 and said that the FMs’ meet is an “opportunity to review” the progress.

Sitting alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne, EAM Jaishankar said, “In September, you [Australian PM Morrison], our PM, President Biden, PM of Japan, collectively gave us guidance, laid out a vision for QUAD. I want to assure you that we've all been at work. I think today's meeting gives us an opportunity to review how much we've progressed on that.”

“QUAD, we've progressed a lot & much of that is due to the fact that we've all devoted a lot of time, energy, attention to that. We've made it into concrete actionable propositions our teams have worked on...A big part of that is because we've strong bilateral relationships. Surely, I expect the progress in our bilateral relations to be there in QUAD as well,” EAM Jaishankar also said.

(Image: PTI/AP)