QUAD Meet: Australia Says 'we're On Track' To Support India’s 1bn COVID Vaccine Production

During the QUAD meeting in Melbourne, Australia on Friday, Feb 11 said that "we are on a track" to support India’s 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine production that would help Indo-Pacific’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on had earlier emphasized that the QUAD regional alliance will work to deepen the cooperation to improve the vaccine solidarity among the partner countries. “We are on track to support the production of an additional 1 billion vaccine doses in India,” asserted Payne at the 4th QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Summit.

QUAD Vaccine Partnership was announced back in March 2021 by the leaders of the four countries India, Japan, the US, and Australia to deliver one billion doses to the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022 as a part of the flagship project. The four countries have since delivered more than 500 million vaccine doses under their pledge to dispatch more than 1.3 billion doses globally to fight the coronavirus.

India to boost global vaccine supply by end of 2022

US President Joe Biden had stated at a presser during the virtual Global COVID-19 Summit, that the partnership between the QUAD nations -- the US, India, Japan, and Australia -- is "on track to help produce at least 1 billion vaccine doses in India to boost the global supply by the end of 2022.” "We’re working with partner nations, pharmaceutical companies, and other manufacturers to increase their own capacity and capability to produce and manufacture safe and highly effective vaccines in their own countries,” the President of the United States had informed.

As this commitment witnessed progress, a QUAD Partnership COVID-19 Dashboard was also launched in September 2021 Summit with an aim “to coordinate and monitor our collective assistance to the Indo-Pacific.”

US President Biden had further informed that QUAD leaders are taking shared action necessary to expand safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in 2021. And to achieve this QUAD countries have been cooperating to strengthen and assist countries in the Indo-Pacific with vaccination, in close coordination with the existing relevant multilateral mechanisms including WHO and COVAX.

QUAD alliance has been working collaboratively to boost the manufacturing of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines at facilities in India, prioritizing increased capacity for vaccines authorized by Stringent Regulatory Authorities (SRA). The four countries also pledged to finance and meet the logistical demands for production, procurement, and delivery of safe and effective vaccines for the region under the leadership role of India in producing those vaccines.