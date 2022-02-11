QUAD Meet: From Standing Up Against China To Ensuring 'strong' Ties, See Key Highlights

From Japan raising North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities to the United States calling China’s ‘oppression’ and ‘repression’, QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meet in Australia witnessed several moments of seriousness alongside little moments of laughter. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Japan’s Yoshimasa Hayashi partook in the meeting in Melbourne.

It is pertinent to note here that the timing of the QUAD FMs meet remains crucial as it was hosted by Australia amid the looming Russia-Ukraine crisis, COVID-19 pandemic, and tensions in the Indo-pacific region. Collectively, all QUAD member nations pledged to work on humanitarian relief, terrorism, cyber as well as maritime security and global supply chain challenges. They also remarked upon global issues such as China’s measures, Russia’s reported military aggression, Myanmar coup, North Korea among others.

A long and productive day in Melbourne. Just finished the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Impressed by the progress we have made.



Thank FM @MarisePayne for excellent arrangements. Heading for the press conference. pic.twitter.com/RtwvFfEUsj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 11, 2022

Here are the key highlights of QUAD Foreign Minister's meet:

‘Free and open’ Indo-Pacific

From EAM Jaishankar to America’s Blinken, all top diplomats of QUAD nations reiterated their call to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. EAM said, “We are building an agenda that seeks to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. We are keen to work together to further peace & stability & economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific through collective efforts which address contemporary issues”.

“In this context, we will continue to support our ASEAN partners in their efforts to uphold peace, stability & prosperity in the region. Their centrality is important to recognise & reiterate,” External Affairs Minister added.

Strong ties among QUAD members

From Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lauding the member nations as “most successful liberal democracies” in the world to EAM Jaishankar calling for strong ties among the QUAD nations, the foreign ministers appeared to reinstate the group’s pledge to tackle threats in Indo-pacific.

EAM had called for “very strong” ties between QUAD member nations to reflect in the strategic security dialogue as well. While delivering his opening remarks at the 4th QUAD Foreign Minister's Summit hosted by Australia, EAM recalled the “guidance” provided by the QUAD leaders summit which took place in September 2021 and said that the FMs’ meet is an “opportunity to review” the progress.

Meanwhile, the Australian Foreign Minister called India, Japan, and the US as "closest partners" of Canberra. Payne said, “India-Japan-US are the closest partners. In response to strategic competition in Indo-Pacific, we're working together to both amplify & coordinate responses to the most pressing issues that concern the nations across our region”.

US-China tensions

In the view of increased US-China tensions especially in recent years, when Blinken was asked if Washington’s confrontation with Beijing was inevitable, US Secretary of State said, “Nothing is inevitable. I think that's, well, the only thing that’s inevitable in life is death and taxes, as is often said. But beyond that, no, and having said that, I think we share concerns that in recent years China has been acting more aggressively, a whole lot more aggressively in the region.”

“And, indeed, potentially beyond. But, as I said, what brings us together, what unites us, is an affirmative vision for what the future can bring, but also a commitment to defend the rules-based system that we have spent tremendous time and effort building over these many years, wherever it's, whenever it's [inaudible] challenged,” he added.

In another setback for China, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended his support to Lithuania amid tensions with Beijing. And we stand with them [Lithuania]. They understand what's going on, like those sitting around here today understand what's going on. And it's incredibly important that our plan as a government, as a country has been to seek to work with as many like-minded nations as we possibly can," Morrison said.

Japan FM notes North Korea's missile activities

In the Indo-Pacific region, Japan’s Foreign Minister noted that there are “nuclear & missile activities by North Korea, unilateral attempts to change status quo in East & South China Seas & the situation in Myanmar & other numerous pressing matters. This is moment where power of diplomacy is tested”.

“But just because it is a time like this, our four countries meeting in person, having reconfirmed our solid commitment to realise our common vision of free, open Indo-Pacific...and having agreed to further advance practical cooperations, I think are very timely & meaningful achievements,” added Japanese FM Hayashi.

Russia-Ukraine crisis on top agenda of QUAD meet

Russia and Ukraine were also on top of the agenda item during QUAD FMs meet. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Mosco’s military build-up as a challenge to the international rules-based order. According to him, QUAD would work to preserve that order. In his opening remarks, Blinken said, “That includes championing the rights of all countries to choose their own path, free from coercion and the right to have their sovereignty and territorial integrity, respected. Whether that's here in the Indo-Pacific, in Europe, or anywhere else in the world”.

COVID -19 pandemic

The foreign minister of the host nation, Payne, said that the group’s cooperation on the region’s COVID-19 response was “most critical”. She said that apart from the global health crisis, the focus of all four member nations was also on cyber and maritime security, infrastructure, climate action and disaster relief. She also indicated “more than one authoritarian regime” which is “presenting itself in the current world climate as a challenge.

Before the bilateral meeting with Blinken, Payne had said, “PRK (North Korea), China as well and they will be part of our discussions today. We strongly support U.S. leadership on these challenges”.

EAM Jaishankar had also said in a joint conference following the meet, “We reviewed Quad's ongoing efforts to combat COVID pandemic & agreed to expedite delivery of safe & affordable vaccines, support capacity building & augment infrastructure for last-mile delivery.” Jaishankar had also hailed the collective efforts by India, US, Australia and Japan in the face of COVID-19.

Following the meet, EAM had said, “As pandemic continues to impact us, we've undertaken collective efforts to address global health security, QUAD vaccine initiative and our collective vaccine delivery. These have been very crucial for countries in Indo-Pacific to meet these challenges.”

Additionally, Blinken had said “Today's meeting is about building on progress. One is, ending the COVID-19 pandemic together. We are making progress towards our goal of producing 1 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2022 in addition.”

Tim Payne guarantees production support for 1 bn additional vaccine doses in India

Moreover, Payne had asserted “We are on track to support the production of an additional 1 billion vaccine doses in India.” QUAD Vaccine Partnership was announced back in March 2021 by the leaders of the four countries India, Japan, the US, and Australia to deliver one billion doses to the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022 as a part of the flagship project. Since then, all four nations have delivered over 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses under their commitment to dispatch over 1.3 billion doses across the globe.

Moments of laughter

Last but on least, the foreign ministers also shared a few moments of laughter in Melbourne. While Morrison joked about the FMs putting on their “best behaviour” to Blinken finding amusement in the “risk” of delivering his remarks at the end, the top leaders of the US, Japan, India and Australia were seen at the lighter side of the mood.

Image: AP/PTI