Jaishankar: QUAD Meet 'a Chance To Review Progress'; Calls For Strong Ties Among Members

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Friday called for “very strong” ties between QUAD member nations to reflect in the strategic security dialogue as well. While delivering his opening remarks at the 4th QUAD Foreign Minister's Summit hosted by Australia, EAM recalled the “guidance” provided by the QUAD leaders summit which took place in September 2021 and said that the FMs’ meet is an “opportunity to review” the progress.

Sitting alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne, EAM Jaishankar said, “In September, you [Australian PM Morrison], our PM, President Biden, PM of Japan, collectively gave us guidance, laid out a vision for QUAD. I want to assure you that we've all been at work. I think today's meeting gives us an opportunity to review how much we've progressed on that.”

“QUAD, we've progressed a lot & much of that is due to the fact that we've all devoted a lot of time, energy, attention to that. We've made it into concrete actionable propositions our teams have worked on...A big part of that is because we've strong bilateral relationships. Surely, I expect the progress in our bilateral relations to be there in QUAD as well,” EAM Jaishankar also said.

Jaishankar is presently on a two-day visit to Australia, for the first time as EAM, to attend the first QUAD meet of this year. Prior to the Friday meeting in Melbourne, QUAD Foreign Ministers met in October 2020 and since then the arrangement has been elevated to leaders levels. In 2021, there were two QUAD meetings including one virtual and the other in-person summit that was hosted by Washington and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the Quad summit in Australia, a similar meeting would take place in Japan later this year.

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) is an essential group that was initially created as an informal alliance to collaborate on disaster relief efforts. In 2007, the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe formalised the alliance with an aim to establish an Asian Arc of Democracy. However, it was stalled due to a lack of cohesion among the members and the accusations that the group was basically an anti-China bloc. However, when China’s threat emerged again in 2017, the four nations including India, Japan, Australia and the United States affirmed their stance on the QUAD.

No one understands 'standing up to coercion' better than Australia: Morrison

Welcoming the top diplomats of QUAD Security Dialogue and delivering the opening remarks, Morrison noted that no one understand "standing up to coercion" better than Australia. According to Morrison, the agenda of QUAD extends from security to economy, humanitarian, health among other issues. The Australian PM added that he is reassured by the emergence of the QUAD in a "fragile, fragmented and contested world".

(Image: PTI/AP)



