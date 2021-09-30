QUAD Partners Welcomed AUKUS Announcement; Grouping Important To Balance China: Aussie PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on September 30 said that the Quad partners have accepted the AUKUS trilateral security partnership announcement. In an Indian Media Online Briefing on Thursday, Morrison also said that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is an essential group to balance China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia, UK, US (AUKUS) announced a pact earlier this month under which Canberra would get nuclear submarines developed by the United States. Australian PM Morrison noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga totally understood AUKUS and backed Canberra for what it is seeking through the trilateral pact.

"Narendra and Yoshi totally understood and supported what we were seeking to achieve there. And they totally were positive about how it complemented the Quad. It wasn't in place, because the AUKUS partnership is a security and defence partnership," Morrison said.

"We have direct bilaoteral partnerships with the United States, the United Kingdom and the United States. We are formal allies," the Australian PM added.

Morrison on Quad grouping and China

Further, while talking about the defence military cooperation between Quad nations that include India, Australia, the US and Japan, Morrison said that New Delhi and Canberra consider the dialogue which is essential to balance out the ties with China. Recently, as per ANI, some senior officials in china have made remarks about the impact they see on Quad with respect to growing Chinese influence. Australian PM said, "India and Australia consider it as something that needs to be balanced in relation to China."

When AUKUS was announced by the involved nations, France had reacted sharply to the trilateral pact as it meant that Canberra cancelled a billion-dollar agreement with Paris. Talking about the impact of AUKUS on Quad grouping, Morrison said, “We see ASEAN as central to our Indo-Pacific vision within the Quad. And so, the Quad complements these many other partnerships, just as AUKUS indeed complements, rather than takes away, from what we're doing in those other partnerships, particularly the Quad.”

(With inputs from agency)

IMAGE: AP