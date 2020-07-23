Adam? Achillies? Fallopian? Queensland Doc Shuns Male 'dead Dude' Eponyms For Body Parts

Adam's Apple, Achilles heel, Eustachian tube, Fallopian tube and many more are essential body parts, all named after men, kings and gods. A team of doctors in Queensland, Australia have called out this allegedly misogynistic medical terminology and have been reaching out to young students to phase out this irrelevant practice. Queensland specialist obstetrician, gynaecologist and anatomy lecturer, Dr Kristin Small spoke to an international daily and said that the terms with male names for body parts represent older generations and encourages new, more practical and descriptive terms for body parts.

Dr. Small shared that eponyms are important in medical exams for young students and asserts there are alternatives for 'dead man's name'. Eponyms are parts of the body that are named after a person, yet women are not represented in most of the 700 parts of the body named after people. Small says that these historical names will eventually fade out if we choose to decolonise our language.

The Adam's apple is believed to be named after the biblical figure of Adam - the first man created who then got an apple stuck in his throat. The Achilles tendon, the tough band of fibrous tissue that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone, is named after the mythological Greek warrior, Achilles. Surgical instruments and tactics are also named after men, such as the Pfannenstiel incision, which was named after a man who published a paper on incisions in 1900. The speculum - used by gynaecologists to perform a pap smear - was named after an American slave trader.

Dr. Nisha Khot, council member for the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, who teaches trainee doctors to look at alternative terminology also shared with the international publication that these male-dominated names will soon become obsolete. She shared that young doctors are often shocked while studying the etymology of some medical terms. She emphasized on more understandable terms than the ones being used and stated that even though the change started in the domain of women's health, it is now plausible in wider health communities.

American researchers reportedly published a report reviewing 700 anatomical and histological eponyms and found that only one was named after a woman. In fact, much of the female reproductive system is named after, what Dr.Small labeled, 'dead dudes'. Hysterectomy, the procedure to surgically remove a woman's uterus, originated from a time when women were treated for 'hysteria' or madness by removing the uterus, the organ that defined them as women. Dr. Khot suggested that the new term could be 'uterectomy' instead.

