Rare Cactus Flower Blooms At Cambridge Gardens, See Pictures

A rare cactus blooms for the first time in the UK. The moonflower cactus, officially known as Selenicereus wittii bloomed on Saturday afternoon in the Cambridge garden. According to Cambridge University Botanic Garden, These flowers are found only above the high waterline of the floodplain rainforests of the Amazon Basin. Experts at the University of Botanic garden kept a close watch on the flowering of Selenicereus wittii. The experts at Cambridge University Botanic Garden believe that its the first time that the moonflower has bloomed in the UK.

Rare cactus blooms in UK

This flower has a rapid flowering process that lasts for less than 12 hours. Experts at the University of Botanic garden kept a night watch on the flowering throughout the week. The moonflower bloomed on Saturday afternoon and according to the garden, it is 28 cm long. The flower emits a sweet-smelling fragrance.

But two hours after the flower has fully opened its scent changes to a rancid smell, before closing up for good at sunrise. Botanists at the Cambridge University Botanic garden spotted a flower bud of the rare plant last week and had said that it would likely bloom in the next few days. They are the only ones with long enough tongues to reach the nectar, which is deep within the plant.

We have been overwhelmed by the interest in, & love for, the Moonflower, thank you!



After yesterday's excitement, you can find out what was going on behind the scenes during the flowering, watch the full flowering timelapse and more on our website:https://t.co/nI0XuxzS17 pic.twitter.com/FTjLs4v1Ss — Cam Botanic Garden (@CUBotanicGarden) February 21, 2021

If you would like to hear more about the Moonflower flowering, and what happened overnight, @CamPlantsman is talking all about it this morning on @BBCBreakfast at 7.20 and @bbc5live at 7.40. pic.twitter.com/07XwqtjzC5 — Cam Botanic Garden (@CUBotanicGarden) February 21, 2021

We think tonight is the night!



You can see the overnight developments -we’re expecting it to open after sunset



There will be a Q&A on Facebook at 9.30pm with @Beverley_CUBG & @CamPlantsman. Join us there to find out more about this amazing plant



See you later! #fingerscrossed pic.twitter.com/fH5LOlpo87 — Cam Botanic Garden (@CUBotanicGarden) February 20, 2021

Hear more about our Moonflower tonight as @AliFortescue @SkyNews was here to see it open live - her bulletins will run throughout the eve pic.twitter.com/WOmTRaKEng — Cam Botanic Garden (@CUBotanicGarden) February 20, 2021

Read: 'Beautiful': Kerala Village Turns Pink With Extensive Flower Growth, Netizens Stunned

Read: Where Are The Dancing Trees In Fortnite? Get All 5 Holiday Tree Locations

Experts believe it to be first time in UK

Alex Summer, Glasshouse Supervisor at Cambridge University's Botanic Garden said, "It's very rare to have this plant in our collection and we believe this is the first time the Moonflower has bloomed in the UK." He added, "I noticed the flattened stems, or pads which swirl around the trunk of our Water Chestnut had sent out a flowerbud in late November - which was a luckyspot as it's almost 12 feet up in the air and could have been easily missed". He said, it recently increased radically in size indicating that flowering was imminent".

Read: Fortnite All Christmas Tree Locations: Know Where Are The Christmas Trees

Read: New Yorkers Line Up To See Iconic Christmas Tree